Try These 3 Simple Classroom Recipes to Teach Kids Independence
Special Education

Try These 3 Simple Classroom Recipes to Teach Kids Independence

By Caitlynn Peetz Stephens & Gina Tomko — November 03, 2026 1 min read
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A student in Gabrielle Carpenter's 2nd grade class at Daniel Webster School 46 in Indianapolis eats chicken and waffles they made as part of lessons designed to foster independence.
AJ Mast for Education Week
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In Gabrielle Carpenter’s special education classroom, cooking lessons do more than result in a tasty treat. Her kindergarten through 2nd grade chefs also walk away with basic kitchen skills that foster independence as they grow.

Every two weeks, the nine students—all of whom have disabilities—prepare a recipe together that they can complete mostly on their own, ranging from chicken and waffles to grilled cheese. Along the way, they gain confidence, practice counting and measuring, refine fine motor skills, and work on emotional regulation.

Carpenter hopes that when students leave her class at Daniel Webster School 46 in Indianapolis, they feel equipped to make themselves a meal or snack on their own.

See also

Students get waffle mix for a chicken and Waffles cooking day in the classroom of Gabrielle Carpenter at the Daniel Webster School in Indianapolis, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.
Students prepare waffle mix in Gabrielle Carpenter's special education classroom on Oct. 2, 2026, at Daniel Webster School 46 in Indianapolis. Carpenter uses the biweekly cooking lessons to teach the students independence, along with skills like counting and measuring.
AJ Mast for Education Week
Special Education Little Chefs, Big Gains: Students With Disabilities Cook Toward Independence
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, October 5, 2026
3 min read

Carpenter shared three classroom-tested recipes for other educators to use—including her students’ favorite, chicken and waffles.

Click below to download the recipes.

Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers special education and school district management.
Gina Tomko
Art Director Education Week
Gina Tomko is the Art Director for Education Week and a Brand Ambassador, working to elevate visual journalism.
Related Tags:
Students With Disabilities Life Skills Teaching Strategies Indiana

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