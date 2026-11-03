Try These 3 Simple Classroom Recipes to Teach Kids Independence

In Gabrielle Carpenter’s special education classroom, cooking lessons do more than result in a tasty treat. Her kindergarten through 2nd grade chefs also walk away with basic kitchen skills that foster independence as they grow.

Every two weeks, the nine students—all of whom have disabilities—prepare a recipe together that they can complete mostly on their own, ranging from chicken and waffles to grilled cheese. Along the way, they gain confidence, practice counting and measuring, refine fine motor skills, and work on emotional regulation.

Carpenter hopes that when students leave her class at Daniel Webster School 46 in Indianapolis, they feel equipped to make themselves a meal or snack on their own.

See also Open image caption Close image caption Students prepare waffle mix in Gabrielle Carpenter's special education classroom on Oct. 2, 2026, at Daniel Webster School 46 in Indianapolis. Carpenter uses the biweekly cooking lessons to teach the students independence, along with skills like counting and measuring. AJ Mast for Education Week Special Education Little Chefs, Big Gains: Students With Disabilities Cook Toward Independence Remove Save to favorites

Carpenter shared three classroom-tested recipes for other educators to use—including her students’ favorite, chicken and waffles.

Click below to download the recipes.