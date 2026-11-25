Download➔ the ELD teacher checklist.

Present Levels of Academic Achievement and Functional Performance (PLAAFP)

In this section, ELD teachers can find a narrative about a student that a typical report card does not provide. They can see a student’s performance in relation to a grade level or developmental level in areas such as academics, behavior, health, and physical development. ELD teachers can then consider any adaptations necessary to the content, presentation, and modality of their language lessons to ensure they meet the unique needs of the student.

Special considerations

This section includes information on assistive devices students should carry throughout the instructional day. ELD teachers may need to ask for a tutorial from someone familiar with the device(s).

Knowing the information listed in this section, an ELD teacher can consider multimodal ways students may communicate. For example, a nonverbal student may use eye gaze to signal which is a preferred object, facial expressions to communicate feelings, body movements to request or protest, or vocalizations to demonstrate health or comfort. The ELD teacher can also consider how devices can be used to help students develop expressive communication.

This section also includes any behavioral intervention plan (BIP), which contains information on a student’s behavior that is interfering with learning, what’s maintaining the behavior in question, strategies on how to encourage acceptable behavior, and how to track progress. ELD teachers should know the plan and personnel to contact when a challenging behavior occurs to ensure safety and minimize interruptions. They can also assist special education teachers in data collection to ensure prescribed interventions are working.

Accommodations

Accommodations may include the areas of presentation (e.g., large print or color-coded text), response (e.g., speech-to-text or using a scribe), accessibility (e.g., small group work or reducing distractions), scheduling (e.g., frequent breaks or extended time), and setting (e.g., sensory tools or preferential seating).

Supplementary aids and services

Depending on an educator’s role and schedule, different supplementary aids and services may be more relevant than others. ELD teachers can consider whether any instructional supports listed here (e.g., use of graphic organizers) lean more into a student’s ability to access the content versus their understanding of the English language.

Goals and objectives

ELD teachers should familiarize themselves with the goals and objectives most closely related to their content areas.

Depending on the content area an ELD teacher is supporting, they may want to look closely at content-related goals that could be supported during ELD services. An ELD teacher can consider the language necessary for a student to express or interpret to successfully attain their IEP goals and objectives. Likewise, an ELD teacher could unpack the essential language a student would need to meet self-management goals, etc. An ELD teacher who is familiar with a student’s IEP can find the specific language functions and features associated with the goals and objectives to provide direct language instruction while supporting the student’s academic or behavioral goals.

An ELD teacher may also use speech-language goals and what they know about phonics transference to best support multilingual students with unfamiliar sounds (e.g., the /b/ sound exists in both English and Amharic, but not in Mandarin, whereas the /h/ sound in English is silent in Spanish, French, and Portuguese.)

Services

This section notes the amount of special education and related services a child receives (such as OT or speech therapy) and includes the frequency, duration, and location of these supports.

An ELD teacher needs to consider a student’s schedule to determine when and where ELD services can best be provided. Dually identified students are entitled to both ELD and special education services, and teachers need to work together to make sure their schedule allows for this.

