Individualized education programs contain vital information for all teachers working with students with disabilities. That includes general education teachers and English-language development (ELD) teachers who work with English learners with disabilities, also known as dually identified students.
While different teachers take away unique insights from IEP summaries or snapshots based on their role, all educators can read and benefit from IEPs in similar ways to best serve dually identified students.
Getting all teachers to engage with IEPs, and the planning that goes into creating them, is important to ensure dually identified students’ academic, linguistic, behavioral, and other needs are met consistently throughout the school day, said John Ladesic, an instructional specialist with Maryland’s Montgomery County public schools.
Note that the content and format of an IEP may vary by district or state.
Present Levels of Academic Achievement and Functional Performance (PLAAFP)
In this section, ELD teachers can find a narrative about a student that a typical report card does not provide. They can see a student’s performance in relation to a grade level or developmental level in areas such as academics, behavior, health, and physical development. ELD teachers can then consider any adaptations necessary to the content, presentation, and modality of their language lessons to ensure they meet the unique needs of the student.
Special considerations
This section includes information on assistive devices students should carry throughout the instructional day. ELD teachers may need to ask for a tutorial from someone familiar with the device(s).
Knowing the information listed in this section, an ELD teacher can consider multimodal ways students may communicate. For example, a nonverbal student may use eye gaze to signal which is a preferred object, facial expressions to communicate feelings, body movements to request or protest, or vocalizations to demonstrate health or comfort. The ELD teacher can also consider how devices can be used to help students develop expressive communication.
This section also includes any behavioral intervention plan (BIP), which contains information on a student’s behavior that is interfering with learning, what’s maintaining the behavior in question, strategies on how to encourage acceptable behavior, and how to track progress. ELD teachers should know the plan and personnel to contact when a challenging behavior occurs to ensure safety and minimize interruptions. They can also assist special education teachers in data collection to ensure prescribed interventions are working.
Accommodations
Accommodations may include the areas of presentation (e.g., large print or color-coded text), response (e.g., speech-to-text or using a scribe), accessibility (e.g., small group work or reducing distractions), scheduling (e.g., frequent breaks or extended time), and setting (e.g., sensory tools or preferential seating).
Supplementary aids and services
Depending on an educator’s role and schedule, different supplementary aids and services may be more relevant than others. ELD teachers can consider whether any instructional supports listed here (e.g., use of graphic organizers) lean more into a student’s ability to access the content versus their understanding of the English language.
Goals and objectives
ELD teachers should familiarize themselves with the goals and objectives most closely related to their content areas.
Depending on the content area an ELD teacher is supporting, they may want to look closely at content-related goals that could be supported during ELD services. An ELD teacher can consider the language necessary for a student to express or interpret to successfully attain their IEP goals and objectives. Likewise, an ELD teacher could unpack the essential language a student would need to meet self-management goals, etc. An ELD teacher who is familiar with a student’s IEP can find the specific language functions and features associated with the goals and objectives to provide direct language instruction while supporting the student’s academic or behavioral goals.
An ELD teacher may also use speech-language goals and what they know about phonics transference to best support multilingual students with unfamiliar sounds (e.g., the /b/ sound exists in both English and Amharic, but not in Mandarin, whereas the /h/ sound in English is silent in Spanish, French, and Portuguese.)
Services
This section notes the amount of special education and related services a child receives (such as OT or speech therapy) and includes the frequency, duration, and location of these supports.
An ELD teacher needs to consider a student’s schedule to determine when and where ELD services can best be provided. Dually identified students are entitled to both ELD and special education services, and teachers need to work together to make sure their schedule allows for this.
Present Levels of Academic Achievement and Functional Performance (PLAAFP)
Together with special education teachers, general education teachers provide the necessary data for this section to showcase a child’s current abilities and how their disability affects their educational program.
Special considerations
In this section, general education teachers are informed if the student is also an English learner. General education teachers are encouraged to find out more information related to the student’s English language proficiency level and home language, and may consult with ELD teachers to gather a profile of the student’s linguistic assets and opportunities for growth.
This section includes information on assistive devices students should carry throughout the instructional day. General education teachers may need to ask for a tutorial from someone familiar with the device(s).
General education teachers serving students with sensory disabilities may consider adapting the environment of their larger teaching space by reducing unnecessary clutter, creating visual boundaries, ensuring a predictable room layout, and chunking timing and tasks to prevent sensory overload.
This section also includes any behavioral intervention plan (BIP), which contains information on a student’s behavior that is interfering with learning, what’s maintaining the behavior in question, strategies on how to encourage acceptable behavior, and how to track progress. General education teachers should know the plan and personnel to contact when a challenging behavior occurs to ensure safety and minimize interruptions. They can also assist special education teachers in data collection to ensure prescribed interventions are working.
Accommodations
Accommodations may include the areas of presentation (e.g., large print or color-coded text), response (e.g., speech-to-text or using a scribe), accessibility (e.g., small group work or reducing distractions), scheduling (e.g., frequent breaks or extended time), and setting (e.g., sensory tools or preferential seating).
Supplementary aids and services
Depending on an educator’s role and schedule, different supplementary aids and services may be more relevant than others.
Generally, items in this section are created by special education teachers and shared with other staff, but they can be created collectively with special education and general education teachers keeping specific student needs and interests in mind.
Goals and objectives
General education teachers should familiarize themselves with the goals and objectives most closely related to their content areas. For example, if a 1st grade student has a reading comprehension goal, their general education teacher should be aware of the goal so they can support the student directly in achieving it. A general education teacher can also assist with non-academic goals, such as behavioral, health, or physical goals.
Services
This section notes the amount of special education and related services a child receives (such as OT or speech therapy), and includes the frequency, duration, and location of these supports.
General education teachers may be listed as the service providers for a specific special education service. Knowing the service delivery, provider, and required minutes is essential to make sure the IEP is carried out as intended.
Present Levels of Academic Achievement and Functional Performance (PLAAFP)
Together with general education teachers, special education teachers provide the necessary data for this section to showcase a child’s current abilities and how their disability affects their educational program.
Special considerations
In this section, special education teachers are informed if the student is also an English learner. Special education teachers are encouraged to find out more information related to the student’s English language proficiency level and home language and may consult with ELD teachers to gather a profile of the student’s linguistic assets and opportunities for growth.
This section also contains information on any behavioral intervention plan (BIP) and whether students require the use of assistive devices.
Accommodations
Accommodations may include the areas of presentation (e.g., large print or color-coded text), response (e.g., speech-to-text or using a scribe), accessibility (e.g., small group work or reducing distractions), scheduling (e.g., frequent breaks or extended time), and setting (e.g., sensory tools or preferential seating).
Supplementary aids and services
Depending on an educator’s role and schedule, different supplementary aids and services may be more relevant than others.
Generally, items in this section are created by special education teachers and shared with other staff, but they can be created collectively with special education and general education teachers keeping specific student needs and interests in mind.
Goals and objectives
As case managers, special education teachers are responsible for ensuring specialized instruction is in place for students to access the goals and objectives determined in the IEP. It is also their responsibility to collect data to track a student’s progress in this area and update the goals and objectives as needed.
Services
This section notes the amount of special education and related services a child receives (such as OT or speech therapy), and includes the frequency, duration, and location of these supports.
Special education teachers may be listed as the service providers of the specific special education service. Knowing the service delivery, provider, and required minutes is essential in order to make sure the IEP is being carried out as it was intended.
Present Levels of Academic Achievement and Functional Performance (PLAAFP)
All teachers get details of a student’s current level of performance in multiple areas in this section.
Special considerations
All teachers should be familiar with critical information in this section, such as a student’s use of assistive technology. For many students, these devices serve as “their voice” and are essential to have throughout the instructional day. Educators should know what the devices are and how to use them.
All teachers should also be aware of any sensory disabilities (visual and hearing impairments). For visually impaired students, teachers can prioritize tactile and auditory materials instead of purely visual ones, often preferential seating to maximize residual vision, and use descriptive language to explain visual content. For deaf or hard-of-hearing students, all staff can emphasize visual communication, ensuring their face is clearly visible for lip-reading, eliminating background noise, and considering the use of captioning. Written instructions may also allow students to better process information.
All teachers should have access to any behavioral intervention plan so the plan is consistent and implemented with fidelity.
Accommodations
All teachers should be familiar with a student’s accommodations and use them for both instruction and qualifying assessments.
These accommodations are not restricted to a student’s general education or special education setting, but follow them throughout the day, including into any ELD pull-out classes or specials classes (e.g., art, music, physical education). Depending on the assignment, nature of the lesson, and environment, different accommodations may need to be considered from the bank listed in this section.
Supplementary aids and services
All teachers should be familiar with a child’s supplementary aids and services. Outlined in this portion of the IEP is the frequency (e.g., daily, weekly) and the manner of delivery (e.g., throughout the school day and across all settings as needed).
Where a supplementary aid is used across all areas on a daily basis, all teachers should use the same supports to ensure consistency for a student (e.g., use of positive or concrete reinforcers, social stories, or breaking down assignments into smaller units).
Goals and objectives
All teachers should be aware of the goals and objectives listed in an IEP.
Outside of special education teachers, other direct service providers can assign goals and objectives to students based on need. For example, an adapted physical education teacher may assign a student a goal surrounding specific locomotor movements.
Related services staff may also provide goals and objectives to a student. These providers include speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, and music therapists.
Services
This section notes the amount of special education and related services a child receives (such as OT or speech therapy), and includes the frequency, duration, and location of these supports.