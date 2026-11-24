The number of students with anxiety has risen in recent years, and schools can play a critical role in ensuring kids have access to the supports they need to succeed, said one expert during a recent conference hosted by the Council of Administrators of Special Education.

Before teachers and administrators can provide the right services or accommodations, they must understand how and when a child might be eligible for accommodations or specialized instruction under a Section 504 plan or an individualized education program (IEP), two similar but distinct frameworks that provide supports for a disability .

During a session at the CASE conference this month, Erin Gilsbach, a school law attorney and the executive director of EdLaw Interactive, a Pennsylvania-based company that provides school law training and professional development for educators, outlined how educators can determine whether a child who has anxiety might be eligible for a 504 plan versus an IEP, shared examples of accommodations and goals, and stressed the importance of documenting referrals to mental health providers.

CASE is a nonprofit professional organization that represents more than 6,000 school special education leaders.

Here are four takeaways from Gilsbach’s session.

Consider whether the student needs to learn specific skills

A student with anxiety could qualify for either a 504 plan or an IEP, depending on their needs, Gilsbach said.

To determine which is right for the student, schools should consider whether the child just needs accommodations—like extra time on a test or access to a quiet space to calm down when they are overwhelmed—or if there are specific skills they need to learn. Those skills could include self-soothing strategies or the ability to identify that the stress they are feeling is anxiety, often called “self-realization” skills.

If the child needs to learn specific skills through specialized instruction, they likely need an IEP, Gilsbach said.

“If we just need to modify the environment around them and that’s all they need, then it’s a 504,” she said.

Whether a student needs a 504 plan or an IEP can also change over time.

For example, if a student learns adequate coping skills and shows they can implement them independently, they may be able to move from an IEP to a 504, Gilsbach said. “It would be very appropriate to exit them [from special education] and have them protected under 504 instead,” she said.

Conversely, if a student’s anxiety intensifies due to a traumatic incident, they may need more intensive support that would be better suited under an IEP, even if they previously only qualified for a 504 plan.

“Their need for accommodations can change very quickly,” Gilsbach said. “They might not need [accommodations] at one point because their symptoms are not intense … but the second that external stuff changes, their disability status can change.”

Gilsbach recommended that administrators set a reminder to check in on students who have anxiety every six months or so. They can review attendance data, grades, and progress on any established goals, and talk to teachers and counselors to ensure students are doing well, and determine if they need any additional services or changes to their accommodations.

A diagnosis doesn’t automatically qualify a student for services

An anxiety diagnosis doesn’t automatically mean a child needs a 504 plan or an IEP, Gilsbach said.

Symptoms could present primarily in situations outside of school, or the child could have a diagnosis but be managing it well without school supports, she said.

“Just because they’re having problems at home, it may not mean they’re struggling at school, too,” she said.

Doctors and other outside providers also cannot prescribe a student a 504 plan or IEP. They can recommend that one of the two supports would be beneficial, Gilsbach said, but the “decision is up to school staff.”

On the other hand, neither IEPs nor 504 plans are diagnosis-dependent, meaning that a child without an official anxiety diagnosis could still be eligible for services if their symptoms impair their learning or ability to access school.

Keep a record of referrals to therapists or other mental health professionals

Administrators should ensure that school-based mental health providers understand the legal implications of referring students to outside mental health services, Gilsbach said.

Once a school counselor refers a child to receive external mental health services, like virtual therapy, “it gets a bit tangly,” she said.

When district officials refer a student to one of those programs, from a legal standpoint, they can’t say they didn’t know a student was showing signs of anxiety or that the student needed accommodations, Gilsbach said. “When parents file a complaint, they could easily say the district knew on X date that there was a mental health concern because some counselor referred them to a mental health service.”

Schools should document the referral and explain whether it’s for a disability-related concern.

Identify relevant accommodations or IEP goals

There are many ways schools can establish accommodations or set goals for students who have anxiety and are eligible for an IEP or 504 plan.

Some examples of accommodations include adjustments to class schedules, a designated place or time for the student to take breaks, permission to use earplugs or noise canceling headphones, or prompts—like journaling—to help process anxious thoughts.

Goals could include building skills like recognizing anxious thoughts or feelings, learning coping skills and self-regulation tools. They can also encompass a reframing of negative thoughts, and identifying when big emotions like rage or fear are a manifestation of anxiety, Gilsbach said.

