English-Language Learners Biliteracy Seals Recognize Multilingualism, But Schools Can Do More
Almost all states now offer some form of distinction on diplomas for proficiency in English and additional languages.
English-Language Learners Earning Seals of Biliteracy Are Beneficial to Students. Here's What the Research Shows
There's emerging evidence that seals of biliteracy benefit students, but more empirical data is needed.
English-Language Learners On Bilingualism, Bias, and Immigration: Our Top English-Learner Stories of 2019
Education Week's top English-language learner stories on 2019 explored who's teaching the nation's English-learners and the struggles those educators encounter on the job, how the Trump administration's immigration policies affected students and their families and examined why more schools in the United States are embracing bilingualism.
English-Language Learners 100,000 Students Earned the Seal of Biliteracy, But They're in a Handful of States
Dozens of states offer the seal of biliteracy, but more than 80 percent of students who earn the honor are concentrated in just five states, a new report reveals.
English-Language Learners Who's Earning the Seal of Biliteracy? In One State, It's Mostly English-Learners
In the class of 2018, 63 percent of California graduates who earned the "seal of biliteracy" spoke a language other than English when they began school, a new advocacy group report finds.
English-Language Learners As More States Adopt Bilingualism Seal, Equity Concerns Arise
While demographic information on students earning the seal of biliteracy is not tracked in many states, new research suggests that English-learners and students from low-income families may be on the wrong side of an equity gap.
English-Language Learners Do Schools Value the Bilingualism of English-Learners?
What started out as an effort to promote educational equity for English-language learners in California may be morphing into something else as more states pass legislation that honors high school graduates who demonstrate fluency in two or more languages with a special "seal of biliteracy."
English-Language Learners Reported Essay The Truth About Bilingualism: It's Only for Some Students
The widespread embrace of foreign-language instruction is raising some uncomfortable questions. Corey Mitchell explains the inclusion problem at the heart of bilingual education.
English-Language Learners Will Every State Offer Special Recognition for Its Bilingual Graduates?
Forty-three states and the District of Columbia offer special recognition for high school graduates who demonstrate fluency in two or more languages. Just a handful of mostly rural states have yet to be swept up in the movement.
School & District Management News in Brief Nearly Half of States Now Offering Biliteracy Seals
Twenty-two states and the District of Columbia are now promoting bilingualism among K-12 students by offering the seal of biliteracy—special recognition on high school diplomas for graduates who demonstrate fluency in two or more languages.
English-Language Learners Nearly Half of U.S. States Offer Special Recognition for Bilingual Graduates
Tens of thousands of students are earning the honors each year. More than 40,000 students in California, the birthplace of the biliteracy seal, earned the special recognition last school year.
English-Language Learners Utah Unveils New Wrinkle For Seal of Biliteracy Honor
Starting with the graduating class of 2017, Utah will offer a two-tier seal of biliteracy to recognize students who demonstrate fluency in two or more languages.
Federal More States and Districts Embrace Biliteracy
Shifting demographics and economic interests are transforming views on multilingual education around the country.
English-Language Learners Miami-Dade Schools to Offer Seal of Biliteracy
Miami-Dade joins the District of Columbia, Chicago and a growing number of states in offering the special recognition for students.