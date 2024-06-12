Should Teachers Be Tough Graders? Here’s What They Have to Say

When it comes to grading, does “tough love” work?
The disparity between students’ grades and their performance on standardized tests has resurfaced the age-old question about whether students’ grades accurately reflect what they’ve learned. Furthermore, new questions are emerging about what grading practices are most equitable.
In 2020, EdWeek covered a report from the Thomas B. Fordham Institute contending that students perform better on end-of-year standardized tests when their teachers are tough graders. The piece was recently resurfaced on social media, which prompted teachers to share their grading opinions. Educators discussed grading’s validity and relevance to learning, as well as their thoughts on grading practices as a whole.
The following is a collection of the most popular sentiments from those conversations.