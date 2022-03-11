What’s Fake on Social Media? 5 Questions for Teachers and Students to Ask

There are many strategies on how to spot fake news articles. But teens get much of their news from social media—for example, they are following the war in Ukraine largely on TikTok. And it can be harder to provide concrete tips for spotting fake images and videos on social media sites.

Eisha Buch, the director of education programs at Common Sense Media, a nonprofit group that encourages the teaching of media literacy skills, recommends that K-12 students and their teachers critically examine images and videos they see on social media with certain questions in mind.

