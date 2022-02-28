8 Resources Teachers Are Using to Discuss Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dominated the news over the past week, leading newspapers and headlining nightly shows. And students are watching.

Abigail French, a 6th and 7th grade U.S. history teacher at Frederick County Middle School in Winchester, Va., said earlier this month that several of her students first asked her about the then-developing crisis when they got news push alerts on their cellphones.

French asked her middle schoolers to send her the stories that they saw. Then, she devoted some class time to explaining historical context and weaving in students’ understandings about military alliances from previous study of World War I.

“I’m asking kids to find connections,” French said, a week before the invasion began. “Why is this happening? Why do other countries get involved?”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 100 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and half a million Ukrainians have fled their country as refugees, according to United Nations agencies. Delegations from Russia and Ukraine met for peace talks on Monday; the same day, Ukrainian officials said that Russian forces launched rockets into a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country’s nuclear forces on high alert, a move that U.S. officials say has further escalated tensions.

As the situation continues to change by the hour, some teachers have turned to social media to crowdsource resources that can help them explain the invasion and support students in processing emotions of fear, anger, or sadness .

Experts say that teachers should start with student needs : How they discuss the war should change based on students’ developmental levels and what students want to know.

“It depends on the teacher; it depends on the classroom. It depends on the questions that your kids may or may not be asking,” Emma Humphries, the chief education officer at iCivics , a nonprofit that promotes civics education and provides educational resources for teachers, said in an interview with Education Week in February.

Education Week collected examples of resources that teachers are using to help students understand historical context, process current events, and use their news and media literacy skills as they read or watch coverage.

Teach students how to understand the historical context around what is happening in Ukraine

Some U.S. history and world history teachers are using their students’ understanding of the World Wars, the Cold War, or the concept of military alliances as an entry point for teaching about the invasion.

Our class is exploring the causes of WWI and making some connections to what's going between Ukraine and Russia. #socialstudies #teacher #education https://t.co/OMiRFtKXjL — Jeremy Jorgensen (@jeremyajorg) February 23, 2022

- Jeremy J. , 8th Grade Science and Social Studies teacher

I’ve attached the link for the sheet below.



1. It gives a basic chronology of events



2. Insight to the ‘Three Strands’ of geog/hist/pol



3. It provides further reading and podcast recommendations connected to @Itwitius Prisoners of Geographyhttps://t.co/LQWhX5w9MH — James Fitzgibbon (@mrfitzhist) February 24, 2022

-James F. , History teacher

- Rebecca B. , Ph.D. historian and educator

Show kids how to process fast-changing current events

The war is ongoing and the situation is changing daily. Some educators looking to teach lessons about on-the-ground developments and foreign-policy implications have turned to resources created by news organizations, nonprofits, and other teachers.

- Alex M. , teacher

Russia/Ukraine slides are now live! 20+ slides w/ history, response from U.S. & allies, what might happen next, and discussion questions.



These will be continuously updated.



s/o @HughJRichards for the inspiration#edchat



Linkhttps://t.co/DPSS59PFBm pic.twitter.com/3J03qmu8Et — Max Tendero (@max_tendero) February 27, 2022

-Max T. , founder of Civil Media

As always, @icivics is ready with a resource to support teachers as we support our students’ understanding of events. #iCivicsEdNet #sschat https://t.co/Br8xWaHN65 — Shannon Salter (@shannonsalter70) February 27, 2022

-Shannon S. , civics teacher



Make instruction in media literacy a high priority

Strengthening students’ media literacy is a key goal of many civics teachers. Some teachers are drawing on the many resources available designed to hone critical thinking skills, to help students become informed consumers of coverage about the war.

Also a crucial moment to flex #NewsLiteracy muscles, and to not contribute to the noise, via @NewsLitProject : https://t.co/1LKyW6RftN — Wayde Grinstead (@WaydeVoice) February 25, 2022

-Wayde G. , education coach

Looking for a way to engage students in investigating and asking thoughtful questions about the Ukraine-Russia Conflict? Here's a critical media literacy choice board you can use: https://t.co/bG4vyZupQC



Make a copy to remix: https://t.co/Fa6exaDFEu#edtech #edchat #sschat pic.twitter.com/MOh6pWnASL — Dr. Torrey Trust (@torreytrust) February 26, 2022

-Dr. Torrey T. , Associate Professor of Ed-Tech at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst