Updating Social Studies Expectations in the ‘Critical Race Theory’ Era

By Lauren Santucci & Stephen Sawchuk — January 3, 2023 5:23
Education Week Assistant Managing Editor Stephen Sawchuk discusses the media organization’s coverage of debates over social studies, and states’ attempts to update content expectations for students.

Charges that new standards included critical race theory complicated the process in South Dakota, Louisiana, and New Mexico. Other states, like Texas, delayed the process, and still others, like Florida, introduced new training for teachers that included controversial statements about Christianity and the founding of the nation.

Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
As a video producer, Lauren Santucci produces, films, and edits meaningful, human-interest digital video and works closely with Education Week editors and reporters. Prior to joining Education Week in 2022, she produced videos for Al Jazeera, FRONTLINE PBS, and The Texas Tribune. She has a master’s degree in visual journalism from Ohio University and a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Stephen Sawchuk
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Stephen Sawchuk is an assistant managing editor for Education Week, leading coverage of teaching, learning, and curriculum.

