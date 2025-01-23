Teachers, Try This: Incorporate Routine Student ‘Vibe Checks’

For April Edwards, a middle school teacher in Texas, utilizing student feedback is a regular part of her classroom. She’s got a “Give Me the Details” form for students to fill out when the class has a substitute teacher, and a “Wellness Wednesday” form to gauge how students are feeling both about the lesson, and about themselves.

But gathering the information is one thing. Keeping it organized digitally is another. Here, she shares how she’s mastered the art of digital organization for her classroom, and how all that student feedback shapes how she teaches.

