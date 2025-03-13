Student Well-Being Video

What’s Behind the Political Criticisms of Social-Emotional Learning?

By Jennifer Vilcarino & Jaclyn Borowski — April 1, 2025 2:02
Students from Suelllen Vesperman’s first grade class dance to the Macarena as they participate in an exercise through the InPACT program at North Elementary School in Birch Run, Mich., on March 2, 2023.
Education Week
The Trump administration has expressed concern that social-emotional learning is being used to mask discrimination in schools.

While it once enjoyed bipartisan support from the government and was widely accepted by education professionals, SEL faced growing scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic. Critics claimed that SEL brought “divisive” subjects into classrooms and advocated for its removal. More recently, SEL has been associated with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in schools.

Despite this pushback, advocates emphasize that SEL can be used in different ways, and some experts believe SEL may be difficult to eliminate entirely.

Here is a look at what SEL is, and what the Trump administration’s concerns could mean for its future in schools.

Deeper learning prepares students to work collaboratively and direct their own learning.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Federal Ed. Dept. Says SEL Can 'Veil' Discrimination. What Does This Mean for Schools?
Jennifer Vilcarino & Arianna Prothero, March 13, 2025
Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.
Jaclyn Borowski
Director of Photography & Videography Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the director of photography and videography for Education Week.
Social-Emotional Learning Life Skills

Video

See More Multimedia