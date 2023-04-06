Teachers, Try This: Improve Student Engagement Through Design

Teachers wear so many hats, including taking on the role of a designer as they create worksheets, presentations, and other classroom materials for students.

According to Lauren Heil, a former teacher turned learning experience designer at FriEd Technology in Colorado, teachers are great at thinking about the mood they’d like to convey in their materials. But one area where there’s room for improvement is in thinking about how their font decisions can impact the user experience of students and with it, the engagement of their class.

Here, Heil explains how teachers should think about font, and how they can incorporate those concepts into their daily design work. She recently launched a new Google Workspace add-on that assists with accessibility and inclusion in classroom materials, learn more about it here .