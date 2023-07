Teaching 2nd graders during and after the pandemic, Alyza Ngbokoli saw writing as one of the hardest things to teach. Her students in Philadelphia spent their early education trying to type on a laptop or iPad as they learned virtually. Through this two-minute weekly exercise that she’s dubbed ‘Think Outside The Box Thursday,’ Ngbokoli has seen their creativity flourish across subjects, including in their writing.

