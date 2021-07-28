Special Education Video

Making a Difference for Students With Learning Differences 1 on 1

By Jaclyn Borowski — July 28, 2021 7:58
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
For the 1 in 5 students who learn differently, whether due to dyslexia, ADHD or other conditions, a sense of community and commonality is key. The nonprofit Eye to Eye tries to foster that by pairing older and younger students with learning differences in weekly mentoring sessions where they use arts and crafts to break down barriers and talk about common challenges and how to overcome them.

Students With Disabilities Learning Disabilities Dyslexia ADHD Student Mentoring

