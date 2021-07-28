Making a Difference for Students With Learning Differences 1 on 1

For the 1 in 5 students who learn differently, whether due to dyslexia, ADHD or other conditions, a sense of community and commonality is key. The nonprofit Eye to Eye tries to foster that by pairing older and younger students with learning differences in weekly mentoring sessions where they use arts and crafts to break down barriers and talk about common challenges and how to overcome them.
Coverage of students with diverse learning needs is supported in part by a grant from the Oak Foundation, at www.oakfnd.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.