How Schools Can Use AI to Lighten the Load for Special Education Teachers

Tara Bachmann, the assistive technology facilitator for the Park Hill School District in Kansas City, uses artificial intelligence in special education in some ways.
Here, she explains some of those use cases, and also talks through what cautions educators should take when using AI in their classrooms.
