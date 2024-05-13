How Schools Can Use AI to Lighten the Load for Special Education Teachers
Special Report
Special Report
Special Education Video

How Schools Can Use AI to Lighten the Load for Special Education Teachers

By Alyson Klein & Lauren Santucci — May 13, 2024 2:56
050124 Special Ed AI 05 db BS
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Tara Bachmann, the assistive technology facilitator for the Park Hill School District in Kansas City, uses artificial intelligence in special education in some ways.

Here, she explains some of those use cases, and also talks through what cautions educators should take when using AI in their classrooms.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.
Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.

Coverage of students with learning differences and issues of race, opportunity, and equity is supported in part by a grant from the Oak Foundation, at www.oakfnd.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Video

Recruitment & Retention Video Meet the High School Students Already Training To Be Teachers
These young future educators share the moments that motivated them, and the concerns they have for their future.
Lauren Santucci
3:51
Grid Brightspot
Recruitment & Retention Video A Look Inside a High School Devoted to Training the Next Generation of Educators
This magnet high school supports Texas students pursuing careers in education. Here's how it works.
Lauren Santucci
2:56
Principal CAST Still BS
Teaching Profession Video 'Welcome to the White House': Teachers Get a Rare Honor
First lady Jill Biden hosted state teachers of the year for an inaugural state dinner. Here's what it looked like.
Kaylee Domzalski & Madeline Will
1:51
050224 teachers of the year state dinner BS KD 17
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Families & the Community Video ‘A Welcoming Place’: Family Engagement Strategies for Schools (Video)
Schools that enlist parents as partners see positive results. Here's how to do it.
Libby Stanford & Jaclyn Borowski
1 min read
022724 MI Parent Engagement 19 rs BS
See More Multimedia