Teaching Video

Flipped Learning: How It Works

By Lilia Geho — March 22, 2022 4:41
Education Week
Three teachers talk about how they use flipped learning in their classrooms (and why.)

Lilia Geho
Video Production Intern
Lilia Geho is the video production intern for Education Week.
