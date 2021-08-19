Addressing Students’ Grief and Anxiety

When Crystal Brewer, a school counselor in Mississippi, returned to school this fall, six of the 500 students she works with had lost a parent to COVID-19 in just the prior three months. Most knew someone who had passed from the disease. Many were dealing with a loss of financial stability at home. Here, she offers advice to counselors and teachers working to address the anxiety and uncertainty facing today’s students.
