Addressing Students’ Grief and Anxiety

By Kaylee Domzalski — August 19, 2021 4:18
Addressing Students' Grief and Anxiety
Kaylee Domzalski
When Crystal Brewer, a school counselor in Mississippi, returned to school this fall, six of the 500 students she works with had lost a parent to COVID-19 in just the prior three months. Most knew someone who had passed from the disease. Many were dealing with a loss of financial stability at home. Here, she offers advice to counselors and teachers working to address the anxiety and uncertainty facing today’s students.

How Schools Can Support Grieving Kids
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, working to tell impactful stories.

Coverage of whole-child approaches to learning is supported in part by a grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, at www.chanzuckerberg.com. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Student Well-Being Video Supporting Grieving Students: Advice From Parents and Counselors (Videos)
Parents and counselors offer advice for educators helping students through the grief and losses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teaching & Learning Video A Widowed Mother’s Advice for Teachers
A mother who helped her son through the loss of her husband and daughter offers advice to teachers working with students who are grieving.
Teaching & Learning Video How to Become Trauma-Informed
A school counselor discusses how her school has helped teachers with their own mental health, and empowered them to help their students too.
Special Education Video Making a Difference for Students With Learning Differences 1 on 1
Eye to Eye pairs younger students with learning differences with older students with the same challenges to show them they’re not alone.
