How Schools Can Support Grieving Kids

By Kaylee Domzalski — August 19, 2021 3:04
Kaylee Domzalski
Experience Camps, a summer program for children who are coping with the loss of a loved one, offers a safe space for kids to experience and work through the many emotions that come with grief. Here, the program’s founder discusses some of the tactics they employ, and how those same practices can be brought into the school building.

