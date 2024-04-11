Curriculum Video

A Collaborative Teaching Model to Mimic Even When There’s No Eclipse

By Sam Mallon — April 11, 2024 3:25
04112014 eclipse thumbnail BS
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Middlebury , Vt. -

For one Vermont district, this week’s solar eclipse brought with it a unique opportunity for collaboration among educators across the K-12 spectrum.

Amy Clapp, a 4th grade teacher in the Addison Central school district, created a working group of educators last October. Together they created a set of lessons that could be modified to meet the needs and abilities of each grade level as they learned about this week’s solar eclipse.

These lessons included a read-aloud facilitated by the school librarian, a math exercise in which students calculated how old they’ll be for the next eclipse, a series of scientific models built by students, and more.

The districtwide collaboration energized teachers and students, according to Clapp, and created a learning environment that reminded her of why she entered teaching.

But this approach can be applied beyond this week’s solar eclipse to a variety of memorable events, and can be used as a collaborative teaching model across any number of subjects.

Here, she explains how it works, and how others can bring a similar approach to their own curricula.

Sam Mallon
Video Producer Education Week
Sam Mallon is a video producer for Education Week.

Video

Teaching Profession Video ‘Teachers Make All Other Professions Possible’: This Educator Shares Her Why
An Arkansas educator offers a message on overcoming the hard days—and focusing on the why.
Catriona Ni Aolain
1 min read
the state of teaching arkansas BS
Curriculum Video Why This Educator Uses Aliens to Teach Media Literacy
Media literacy is crucial for a generation that does everything on their phones. A look at how teachers can address the topic.
Kaylee Domzalski
3:40
Misinfo BS
Teaching Video The National Teacher of the Year's Advice for Building 'a Legacy of Strong Teachers'
This year's National Teacher of the Year has a message for educators on finding joy and creating a legacy of strong teachers.
Madeline Will & Kaylee Domzalski
2:26
NTOY Classroom Photo 5 BS
Curriculum Video VIDEO: What AP African American Studies Looks Like in Practice
The AP African American studies course has sparked national debate since the pilot kicked off in 2022. A look inside the classroom.
Ileana Najarro & Jaclyn Borowski
1 min read
Ahenewa El-Amin leads a conversation with students during her AP African American Studies class at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Ky., on March 19, 2024.
Ahenewa El-Amin leads a conversation with students during her AP African American Studies class at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Ky., on March 19, 2024.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
See More Multimedia