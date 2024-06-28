The Problem Schools Have Accurately Identifying English Learners
English-Language Learners

The Problem Schools Have Accurately Identifying English Learners

By Ileana Najarro — June 28, 2024 3 min read
An elementary student reads independently during class.
Allison Shelley/EDUimages
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Federal law requires states and school districts to identify if children need English-learner services and special education services to equally access instruction.

But despite the legal requirements and the evolving research and supports to help educators do better evaluations, accurately identifying English learners who also need special education services remains a persistent problem.

A U.S. Government Accountability Office report published in May underscores this.

The report found that while most states use federal guidance on how to identify English learners, and that most provide schools and districts assistance to help do the evaluations, there’s scant follow-up. That means many states don’t actually know if schools are accurately distinguishing between whether students are experiencing language acquisition issues, specific learning disabilities, or speech-language impairment.

Of the 41 states providing such assistance, only 17 reported taking steps to determine how well schools and districts are able to distinguish between language acquisition needs and disability-related needs. Another 16 provide no such follow up.

“That seems to me to be a place where there’s an opportunity for a lot of states to do better,” said Jacqueline Nowicki, a director in the GAO’s education, workforce, and income security team.

Accurate identification of English learners and English learners with disabilities is critical

The GAO survey went to all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Utah did not participate. (Participation was not required.)

The agency sought to determine how states and districts identify English learners and how they ensure that they are accurately identifying English learners with disabilities.

One of the biggest challenges involved in this identification work is the evolving demographics of the nation’s English learners. While the latest federal data show that Spanish remains English learners’ most prevalent home language, states and districts must ensure that home language surveys account for the hundreds of languages present in their communities to best address students’ language needs, Nowicki said.

“Given the increasing diversity of the public school population, including languages that are spoken at home, it is not surprising to me that a lot of states may struggle in having resources available to translate their home language surveys into languages spoken by so many students,” she said.

Identification of students’ linguistic needs—as well as any special education services they require—must be done in a timely manner, said Lisa Hsin, a developmental scientist and senior researcher at the nonprofit American Institutes for Research.

The same goes for deciding when English learners no longer require language acquisition services—known as reclassification—to ensure those students receive appropriate support and access to quality education, Hsin said.

One way to ensure that identification work goes smoothly is to have states provide assistance and then follow up on how well districts are faring. Such oversight may not guarantee that all districts in a state are identifying students correctly, Hsin said, but without such oversight and district data, states may not accurately gauge how well their districts are identifying students.

Historically, districts have underserved English learners and students with disabilities, including facing technical issues in accessing classes during remote instruction at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nowicki said.

It’s why she sees an opportunity for more states to ensure that their districts are correctly identifying and then providing appropriate services to students.

“We can have all the laws and all the requirements and all the good intentions that we want. But unless people are diligent about making sure that what they’re doing is actually achieving the purpose or the intent, we’re not going to get very far in making sure that all kids have equal access to a quality education,” Nowicki said.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Related Tags:
ELLs With Disabilities Students With Disabilities

Events

Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar Navigating Modern Data Protection & Privacy in Education
Explore the modern landscape of data loss prevention in education and learn actionable strategies to protect sensitive data.
Content provided by  Symantec & Carahsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

English-Language Learners Why Teachers of English Learners With Disabilities Need Specialized Training
An expert discusses what comprehensive training works best for teachers working with students who are English learners with disabilities.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
Classroom materials show the days of the week and months of the year in Spanish in a dual-language class at UCLA Community School.
Classroom materials show the days of the week and months of the year in Spanish in a dual-language class at UCLA Community School.
Allison Shelley/EDUimages
English-Language Learners Opinion When Is It OK to Use Google Translate in the English-Learner Classroom?
Students need to be encouraged to believe they're smarter than the translation tool.
Larry Ferlazzo
9 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
English-Language Learners How Parents Feel About Bilingual Schools and English-Only Programs
A majority of parents would prefer to enroll their children in bilingual education programs.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
A group of fourth grade students complete lessons in Spanish in the Global Immersion Academy program at Mountain View Elementary School, on Sept. 18, 2022, in Morganton, N.C. With the inaugural class of the Global Immersion Academy (GIA) at at the school entering fourth grade this year, Burke County Public Schools is seeing more signs of success for its dual language program.
Fourth-grade students complete lessons in Spanish in the Global Immersion Academy program at Mountain View Elementary School, on Sept. 18, 2022, in Morganton, N.C. New national poll data finds a majority of parents prefer bilingual education programs.
Jason Koon/The News-Herald via AP
English-Language Learners The English-Learner Student Population, in Charts
The English learner population continues to grow including in states not historically recognized for this cohort of students.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
Two students in a combined second- and third-grade class read together.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Load More ▼