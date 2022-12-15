The High School Credit-Hour: A Timeline of the Carnegie Unit
College & Workforce Readiness What the Research Says

The High School Credit-Hour: A Timeline of the Carnegie Unit

By Sarah D. Sparks — December 15, 2022 4 min read
Shadows of Walla Walla (Wash.) High School seniors waiting to enter graduation are cast on a school wall.
Shadows of Walla Walla (Wash.) High School seniors waiting to enter graduation are cast on a school wall.
Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The credit-hour, often known as the Carnegie unit, has been the essential measure of American secondary and higher education for more than a century.

Now the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, which developed the time-based system in 1906, wants to consign it to history. The foundation has just launched what foundation President Tim Knowles expects to be a decade-long research, practice, and legislative initiative to replace time as the essential measure of learning.

That would be a major change for a measurement unit that has become so firmly embedded in the nation’s education system, although not without some long-running criticism.

Here are some key points in time in the evolution of the time-based credit system.

1905

Industrialist Andrew Carnegie donates $10 million (more than $304 million in today’s money) to create a retirement pension fund for teachers in colleges, universities, and technical schools (which became TIAA-CREF). Trustees from the newly created Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching realize that there are no standards to distinguish high schools and various types of postsecondary institutions.

Andrew Carnegie, founder of the Carnegie Steel Company, in his study in New York.
Andrew Carnegie, founder of the Carnegie Steel Company, in his study in New York.
AP

1906

In the journal Science, the foundation proposes the need for a new metric to define education. Ultimately, the Carnegie unit measures the amount of time a student studies a subject with a teacher. One “student hour” could include “lecture, lab work, or recitation room work, for a single pupil.” One hundred twenty hours equal one “credit.” Fourteen credits are the minimum for four years of high school preparation. The foundation agrees to back teacher pensions for any postsecondary institution that follows a 120-hour credit standard.

1910

Engineer Morris Llewellyn Cooke, releases the 133-page report, “Academic and Industrial Efficiency,” linking education standards to the then-popular “scientific management” movement he helped promote. Scientific management, launched by fellow engineer Frederick Taylor, aimed to analyze and measure work processes to improve labor efficiency, originally in factories. Cooke’s report advised universities to adopt Carnegie’s “student hour,” with each course credit representing three student-hours a week for 16 weeks. He proposed the system be used to calculate building and staff expenses for university budgets.

1961

Sydney Besvinick, a University of Miami professor, publishes a critique of the Carnegie unit in the magazine Phi Delta Kappan, arguing it is being used as a measure of the quality of learning, when it was designed only as a measure of a student’s exposure to content.

1964

The federal Higher Education Act significantly increased federal financial aid, using student-hours as a measure of programs.

U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, seated at the desk he used while a student secretary at Southwest Texas State College 35 years ago, signs the Higher Education Act at San Marcos, Texas, Nov. 8, 1965. Looking over the president's shoulder is Lady Bird Johnson and to her right are, Mrs. Jake Pickle; Rep. James Jarrell "Jake" Pickle, D-Texas; J.C. Kellam, of Austin, partially hidden; and James H. McCrocklin, president of the college. The men at extreme left are not identified.
U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, seated at the desk he used while a student secretary at Southwest Texas State College 35 years ago, signs the Higher Education Act at San Marcos, Texas, Nov. 8, 1965. Looking over the president's shoulder is Lady Bird Johnson and to her right are, Mrs. Jake Pickle; Rep. James Jarrell "Jake" Pickle, D-Texas; J.C. Kellam, of Austin, partially hidden; and James H. McCrocklin, president of the college. The men at extreme left are not identified.
AP

1992

The Florida Commission on Education Reform and Accountability’s “Blueprint 2000,” is one of several critiques of the time-based credit system among states and think tanks in the 1990s. It argues that time-based credits focus on labels of classes rather than measures of what students know and can do in each subject.

2005

U.S. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings launches the Commission on the Future of Higher Education, which urges higher education institutions to collect individual student data and report measures of “meaningful student learning outcomes,” not just seat time.

U.S. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings speaks to a luncheon held to address the future of New Jersey's high schools, sponsored by the group New Jersey United for Higher Education on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2006 at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J.
U.S. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings speaks to a luncheon held to address the future of New Jersey's high schools, sponsored by the group New Jersey United for Higher Education on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2006 at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J.
Christopher Barth/AP

2006

Global ministers of education meet in Athens under the auspices of the Organization for International Cooperation and Development, which administers the Program for International Student Assessment, to discuss the need for more comprehensive measures of learning in high school and higher education. The group begins work on a project to compare practices by multiple countries.

2011

As part of revisions to federal financial aid program regulations, the U.S. Department of Education attempts to create a national definition for the student-hour. The proposal sparks sharp criticism, including a letter signed by more than 70 higher education groups, who argue it conflates seat time and learning outcomes.

2012

The New America Foundation releases a report arguing that time-based credit has become less useful for the rising number of students taking online classes and attending college part-time. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation dedicates funding to explore mastery-based and other non-time-based credit systems, and states like New Hampshire begin piloting mastery systems.

2013

In his announcement of the federal High School Redesign Initiative, Education Secretary Arne Duncan calls for high school credit to be “defined by learning outcomes, not ‘seat time’ requirements.”

President Barack Obama and Education Secretary Arne Duncan visit a classroom at the Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 25, 2013.
President Barack Obama and Education Secretary Arne Duncan visit a classroom at the Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 25, 2013.
Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

2015

After two years of work by a national task force, the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching publishes a report on time-based credit, defending the use of the Carnegie unit and student-hour as problematic, but the best broadly available measure of student learning.

121522 Carnegie Unit BS

2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic prompts long-term, widespread closures across schools and universities, the majority of states waive or add flexibility to the credits required for high school graduation and the seat time needed to complete them. As the pandemic continues, some states extend this flexibility and look for more ways to expand non-time-based credit systems.

2022

Tim Knowles, the 10th president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, announces an initiative to replace the Carnegie unit, saying: “It seems past time to think about how do you build a legitimately outcomes-based system where learning can happen anywhere.”

Sources: The Carnegie Unit: A Century-Old Standard in a Changing Education Landscape; “Cracking the Credit Hour"; Education Week and other news reports

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Graduation Requirements Learning Time College Research

Events

Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
Tue., January 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How Social-Emotional Learning Assessments Strengthen Tier 1 MTSS
Learn how districts can integrate effective multi-tiered support systems (MTSS) by using data from high-quality, strengths-based universal SEL assessments.
Register
Fri., January 20, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Trauma-Informed Schools 101: Best Practices & Key Benefits
Learn how to develop a coordinated plan of action for addressing student trauma and
fostering supportive, healthy environments.
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness Youth Apprenticeships Are Growing, But Disparities Remain. How Can Districts Help?
Encouraging more diverse groups of students to try the guided career programs can make a difference.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
White Senior Engineer and Black female Apprentice Working Together On Solar Farm Installation
E+/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness Biden Administration Urges Schools to Expand Apprenticeships and Career Learning
In too many schools, "it's a four-year college or bust mentality," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
First Lady Jill Biden steers a robot while robotics students Ethan Salibio and Kaitlyn De Loncker watch at Rolling Meadows High School on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Rolling Meadows, Ill. Biden, along with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are in the Chicago area promoting apprenticeship and career-connected learning opportunities.
First lady Jill Biden steers a robot while students Ethan Salibio and Kaitlyn De Loncker watch at Rolling Meadows High School Monday, in Rolling Meadows, Ill. Biden, along with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are in the Chicago area promoting apprenticeship and career-connected learning opportunities.
Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP
College & Workforce Readiness Opinion Searching for Common Ground: Student-Loan Forgiveness and the Cost of Higher Ed.
Who is responsible for the high cost of higher education? And will the student-loan forgiveness plan solve the rising cost?
Rick Hess
6 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness What the Research Says More Students in Class of 2022 Seek Financial Aid for College
Financial aid applications may be an early sign of students regaining interest in higher education post-pandemic.
Sarah D. Sparks
2 min read
Hand holding a graduate's cap turned upside down and full of money.
DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼