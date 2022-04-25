Students Write Their Way to Hope, Courage: Read Their Poems

A darkness that

now holds her

Hope whom

remains hidden

Peace, She longs

to see

Mother Miami cries to me, hear

her sad Harmony "Help me to be

what I once was."

...

As the tide begins to rise

like a melody her

children cry as we become

submerged, in the waters

that once brought Joy.

Mother Miami calls to me,

"Help me to be what I once was."

Her beauty continues to fade

as the foundation of

pollution is laid

upon her surface.

Mother Miami calls to me

" Help me to be what I once was."

Her core corrupted

As she takes in the toxicity that flows like

rhymes ever-changing, Her sense of smell

becomes impaired,

as the emissions of gases are released into the air.

Her water no longer labeled clean

as pollution is now an

invasive species. Mother

Miami calls to me,

"Help me to be what I once was."

As the dynamic of her soulful cries grow weak,

Her children now weep for the pain we've caused her.

We denied her Quality Air by sinning in the

act of deforestation. Mother Miami calls to

me,

"Help me"

After countless warnings from the

changes in climate she begins to lose

life,

as we continue to drain what once was

given naturally. She can no longer drink

for her waters are now poisoned, she

has trouble breathing for the air is

unclean.

Mother Miami

calls to me,

"Help me" she

sings

"Help me”

The smile she had that once brought warmth,

It is now replaced by the heat waves of

global warming. She sweats and no

longer knows the weather,

For it changes like the pitch of a key never remaining the same.

Mother Miami has called for me.

I hear her song, I danced to her Waltz and I've answered her call.

I must help her to be, not what she was but

new and revived Mother Miami you no

longer need to cry you're sad Harmony.