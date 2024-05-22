Should Class Feel Like Entertainment? Teachers Have Mixed Feelings

Teaching always has its theatrical moments, but should teachers purposely aim to be entertaining, rather than authentic or authoritative?
Over the years, like many professions, teaching has had many competing narratives about teacher comportment. Today, the notion that teachers must make their lessons engaging and entertaining has become increasingly popular, with varied reception.
In 2023, EdWeek wrote about the debate of whether teachers should have to be entertainers. In response to that article, many more teachers recently took to social media to make their own opinions known.
The following is a collection of the most popular themes.