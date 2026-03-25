Quick Answers to Common Questions About Early Childhood Education
Early Childhood

Quick Answers to Common Questions About Early Childhood Education

By Maya Riser-Kositsky — March 25, 2026 1 min read
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Need some quick answers to common questions about early childhood education? EdWeek has you covered.

What age is early childhood education?
The age requirements for pre-K and kindergarten varies by location and are mostly set by state law. Preschool or pre-K students are usually ages 3 or 4. Read more about the expansion of pre-K.


18 states require that a child turns age 5 before the beginning of September to be able to enter kindergarten. Read more about kindergarten age cutoffs.
Is kindergarten mandatory?
As of 2023, at least 17 states and the District of Columbia require children to attend kindergarten, according to the Education Commission of the States, a research clearinghouse. Where kindergarten is optional, parents weigh many factors when deciding whether to send their child to kindergarten, including their emotional maturity, their physical size, and the family’s child-care situation.
Are Head Start and preschool the same?
There’s no national standard for preschool programs. Their aim is to help children who are 3 or 4 years old acquire the academic and interpersonal skills they’ll need to succeed in kindergarten and beyond. Preschool programs can be public and funded by states or the federal government and run by school districts or other organizations, or private and tuition-based. Read more about preschool.


Head Start, a federal child-development program for low-income children, was started in 1964 as part of the War on Poverty. Among other programs, it funds local preschool programs. As of 2023 it served about 532,000 children. Read more about Head Start.
What is universal pre-K?
Universal pre-K means that any student who meets the age criteria is able to attend; funding and availability stretches to cover all eligible students. Universal pre-K is offered in four states and the District of Columbia, as of the 2025-26 school year. Eight other states have universal eligibility, which means that any student can attend if they meet the age requirement, if there are enough spots available for them. Read more about universal pre-K.

Find the latest news about early childhood education on our topics page.

Maya Riser-Kositsky
Librarian and Data Specialist Education Week
Maya Riser-Kositsky is a librarian and data specialist who focuses on data and research projects.
Related Tags:
Kindergarten Preschool/Pre-K Head Start Universal Pre-K

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