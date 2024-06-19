‘Psychological Warfare': Teachers Sound Off on Classroom Management

Teachers are used to dealing with the occasional class clown—but what happens when most of the class requires that level of handling?
Classroom disruptions and poor behavior have been on the rise, many educators say. Teachers have blamed the pandemic technology, parenting, and occasionally inherent qualities of the new generations as reasons for the uptick in insolence in the classroom. A number of solutions have been offered from various levels on how to fix the issue, but for many teachers, no solution seems to have a lasting effect.
EdWeek recently wrote on how a new classroom-management training focuses on anti-bias training and helps teachers work on techniques to better interpret their students’ behavior, all in an effort to send fewer children to the office.
In response to that piece, many teachers on social media gave their opinions on what they believe are the bigger issues that need to be addressed with classroom behavior. They surfaced systematic issues, as well as broader classroom-management techniques.
The following is a collection of the main themes from those conversations.