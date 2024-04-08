Photos: The Solar Eclipse Is the Ultimate Science Lesson

After days of weather watching, weeks and even months of scouting for solar eclipse-safe glasses, and prepping classes for this natural celestial event that occurs in the same place on the planet only about once every 366 years, it happened.

Countless students across the country experienced the wonder of the total solar eclipse, as the moon slid in front of the sun’s surface and completely blocked it. Eeriness presided over the brief but intense event, ushered in by a strange calming of breezes, followed by an even stranger midday darkness, and lasting less than 5 minutes. Educators, of course, hope the excitement generated by witnessing this once-in-a-lifetime scientific phenomenon will stick with their students for years to come.

Judging by the following images, curated from school and district social media accounts across the country, there’s a pretty strong chance they will. Check them out!

It's an eclipse! City Schools students from around the district are observing this scientific event.



📸: Moravia, Baer School, Lakeland, Clay Hill pic.twitter.com/hPGL9yVzFr — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) April 8, 2024