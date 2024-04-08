Photos: The Solar Eclipse Is the Ultimate Science Lesson
Science Photos

Photos: The Solar Eclipse Is the Ultimate Science Lesson

By Elizabeth Heubeck — April 08, 2024 1 min read
Yurem Rodriquez watches as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 8, 2024.
Yurem Rodriquez watches as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 8, 2024.
Eric Gay/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

After days of weather watching, weeks and even months of scouting for solar eclipse-safe glasses, and prepping classes for this natural celestial event that occurs in the same place on the planet only about once every 366 years, it happened.

Countless students across the country experienced the wonder of the total solar eclipse, as the moon slid in front of the sun’s surface and completely blocked it. Eeriness presided over the brief but intense event, ushered in by a strange calming of breezes, followed by an even stranger midday darkness, and lasting less than 5 minutes. Educators, of course, hope the excitement generated by witnessing this once-in-a-lifetime scientific phenomenon will stick with their students for years to come.

Judging by the following images, curated from school and district social media accounts across the country, there’s a pretty strong chance they will. Check them out!

The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 8, 2024.
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 8, 2024.
Eric Gay/AP

People watch as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 8, 2024.
People watch as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 8, 2024.
Eric Gay/AP
A research balloon is prepared for launch at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, on April 8, 2024 to study the total eclipse. NearSpace Education launched two high-altitude research balloons carrying cameras, instruments, and experiments designed by blind and visually impaired students.
A research balloon is prepared for launch at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, on April 8, 2024 to study the total eclipse. NearSpace Education launched two high-altitude research balloons carrying cameras, instruments, and experiments designed by blind and visually impaired students.
Michael Conroy/AP

People watch a total solar eclipse as the sky goes dark in Mazatlan, Mexico, on April 8, 2024.
People watch a total solar eclipse as the sky goes dark in Mazatlan, Mexico, on April 8, 2024.
Fernando Llano/AP

Students and parents at Becker Elementary School in Austin, Texas, view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
Students and parents at Becker Elementary School in Austin, Texas, view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
Lauren Santucci/Education Week
Sasha Mahler, 8, of Munster, Ind., has her face painted with a sun during a total eclipse viewing event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, on April 8, 2024.
Sasha Mahler, 8, of Munster, Ind., has her face painted with a sun during a total eclipse viewing event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, on April 8, 2024.
Michael Conroy/AP
From Buffalo, N.Y., (left and center) to Annandale, Va., (right) people of all ages watch the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
From Buffalo, N.Y., (left and center) to Annandale, Va., (right) people of all ages watch the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
Courtesy of Jess Cuellar/Education Week
Dan Sharp of Preston, Idaho, drops a pin on a map showing where he is from, at an eclipse watch event in Paris, Texas, on April 8, 2024.
Dan Sharp of Preston, Idaho, drops a pin on a map showing where he is from, at an eclipse watch event in Paris, Texas, on April 8, 2024.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
People watch with solar glasses as the moon starts to cross in front of the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, in Carbondale, Ill.
People watch with solar glasses as the moon starts to cross in front of the sun during a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, in Carbondale, Ill.
Jeff Roberson/AP
Jordan Elliott smiles as she watches with solar glasses as the moon starts to cross in front of the sun during a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, in Carbondale, Ill.
Jordan Elliott smiles as she watches with solar glasses as the moon starts to cross in front of the sun during a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, in Carbondale, Ill.
Jeff Roberson/AP

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.

Events

Wed., April 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar Navigating Cybersecurity: Securing District Documents and Data
Learn how K-12 districts are addressing the challenges of maintaining a secure tech environment, managing documents and data, automating critical processes, and doing it all with limited resources.
Content provided by Softdocs
Register
Thu., April 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession K-12 Essentials Forum Turn the Tide on Teacher Morale
What can leaders and teachers do to turn the tide of low morale and dissatisfaction? Join this free event to learn more!
Register
Thu., April 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Are You Ready For It? Top 5 Ways Virtual Academics Can Address District Challenges
Join our webinar for virtual school leaders & district chiefs. Learn creative solutions & how virtual programs expand access for ALL students.
Content provided by Class
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Science Q&A How Schools Can Turn the Solar Eclipse Into an Unforgettable Science Lesson
The once-in-a-lifetime event can pique students' interest in science.
Elizabeth Heubeck
6 min read
A billboard heralding the upcoming total solar eclipse that Erie will experience is shown in Erie, Pa., on March 22, 2024.
A billboard heralding the upcoming total solar eclipse that Erie will experience is shown in Erie, Pa., on March 22, 2024.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Science Letter to the Editor A Call to Action for Revitalizing STEM Education
An educational consultant and former educator discusses the importance of STEM education in this letter to the editor.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Science Opinion The Solar Eclipse Is Coming. How to Make It a Learning Opportunity
The value of students observing this dramatic celestial phenomenon for themselves should be obvious, write two science educators.
Dennis Schatz & Andrew Fraknoi
3 min read
Tyler Hanson, of Fort Rucker, Ala., watches the sun moments before the total eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (John Minchillo/AP) Illustrated with a solar eclipse cycle superimposed.
Education Week + John Minchillo/AP + iStock/Getty Images
Science Q&A The Skill Students Need to Find Reliable Scientific Information
A high school environmental science teacher shares how she incorporates media literacy into her lessons.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
Icons on theme of climate change.
bsd555/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼