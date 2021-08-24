Parents and Teachers Want to See Big Changes Come Out of the Pandemic, Survey Says
Teaching

Parents and Teachers Want to See Big Changes Come Out of the Pandemic, Survey Says

By Alyson Klein — August 24, 2021 2 min read
Image of bus and students.
Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

As many students return to in-person instruction after staying at home for much of the 2020-21 academic year, parents and teachers alike are hoping school itself will look different, with more opportunity for smaller classes and personalized attention for students.

What’s more, the majority of both parents and teachers are eager for kids to go back to in-person schooling full-time this fall, according to a survey released this week by a civil rights education and a learning nonprofit organization.

Both groups also understand it’s not going to be easy. Ninety percent of teachers and 61 percent of parents surveyed last month are expecting big challenges as children head back to in-person classrooms. Academic development was a top concern, with 73 percent of respondents listing it as number one in a survey conducted last month by Understood, a non-profit that works on behalf of children with learning and thinking differences, and UnidosUS, an organization that works on behalf of Latinos.

But parents and teachers are nearly as worried about other issues. Sixty-five percent of respondents said they were most concerned with anxiety students may be feeling, followed by social concerns, at 63 percent, and emotional ones, at 62 percent.

Educators and parents also say that pandemic teaching and learning highlighted the need for some changes to the traditional classroom set-up and schedule. For instance, more than half of educators – 61 percent - see a need for more hands-on activities. Another 57 percent would like smaller class sizes. Nearly as many – 55 percent – would like to see learning environments become more flexible. And over 50 percent want more one-on-one interaction with their students, something that could be accomplished through Zoom office hours or breakout rooms during the pandemic.

Amanda Morin, the director of thought leadership and expertise at Understood and a former early childhood educator, said that she was surprised that there was so much agreement between parents and educators when it comes to what they hope will happen next.

“It was fascinating for me when I saw these findings to realize that parents and educators are pretty close together on how they want the classroom to look,” she said. Both groups, in particular educators, are especially worried about the longer-term academic and social challenges once kids return to the classroom.

Parents are also looking for educator support as they prepare to send their children back to school. Two-thirds of parents said they would like schools to provide additional learning devices, such as laptops and/or tablets to households with more than one school-aged child. And just over half – 54 percent – want guidance on how to access social services.

The survey was conducted online at the end of July by Understood and UnidosUS among educators and parents of kids aged 5 through 18. A total of 1,005 parents and 495 educators participated.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Back to School Research

Events

Wed., August 25, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Supporting English-Learners This Fall: Focus on Assets, Not Deficits
The country’s 5 million English-language learner-students—three-quarters of whom speak Spanish as their home language, federal data show—faced unique challenges during the periods of remote schooling last year. Some worry that these students may have regressed
Register
Thu., August 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Take 5 for Schools: Five Essential Steps for Safe School Openings This Fall
Faced with the highly transmissible Delta variant, school districts across the country are grappling with the biggest challenge of the pandemic to date. With schools reopening every day and education leaders reassessing their opening plans,
Content provided by Healthy Davis Together
Register
Tue., August 31, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar Reengaging Students: Seizing the Moment to Foster Student Success
With an infusion of federal funding from Covid-relief aid, districts and schools have a unique opportunity to invest in more whole child student supports to help recoup academic ground. Engaging families is an important part
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion Seven Ways Educators Will Be Teaching Differently This Year and in the Post-COVID Era
Lessons teachers plan to carry over include making students comfortable, scrapping the fluff in the curriculum, and giving students time.
Larry Ferlazzo
14 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion Q&A Collections: Instructional Strategies
Ten years of posts from over 100 teachers about multiple types of instructional strategies.
Larry Ferlazzo
12 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion Q&A Collections: Professional Development
150 educators offer professional-development advice.
Larry Ferlazzo
15 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching The Best Advice for New Teachers, in 5 Words or Less
We asked experienced educators to share their best tips for new teachers. Here’s what they said.
Hayley Hardison
1 min read
Empty desks in a dark classrooom
Getty
Load More ▼