To Understand the World They Live in, Kids Need to Learn Geography
Opinion
Social Studies Letter to the Editor

To Understand the World They Live in, Kids Need to Learn Geography

May 29, 2026 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

As a high school geography teacher and the president of the National Council for Geographic Education, it is refreshing to see pushback against the increasingly common “just Google it” or “let AI handle it” mentality. (“Do Students Still Need to Learn Geography?,” Jan. 27, 2026.) This approach reflects a fundamentally flawed understanding of education and poses real risks to children’s intellectual and civic development. Students must internalize geographic knowledge to think critically, evaluate information, and recognize misinformation.

Geography, however, is not simply about knowing where places are. It is about understanding how space shapes human behavior, opportunity, and power. All people experience and use space every day, and those spatial realities profoundly influence their lives. Students live geography daily through where they reside, how they move, the climate they experience, and their access to resources and services.

While the opinion blog post rightly defends the importance of memorizing geographic facts, geography education goes further. It teaches students how space is created, controlled, and experienced and how spatial decisions have contributed to many of the social, economic, political, and environmental challenges we face today.

Without geographic thinking, students may know isolated facts but fail to grasp the forces shaping their communities and the wider world. They cannot fully understand why today’s local and global problems exist.

Celeste Reynolds
President
National Council for Geographic Education
Mashpee, Mass.

read the opinion blog post mentioned in the letter

The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Social Studies Opinion Do Students Still Need to Learn Geography?
Rick Hess, January 27, 2026
8 min read

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

A version of this article appeared in the June 01, 2026 edition of Education Week as To understand the world they live in, kids need to learn geography

Events

Thu., June 04, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Hidden Costs of Special Ed Vacancies: Solutions for Your District
When provider vacancies hit, students feel it first. Hear what district leaders are doing to keep IEP-related services on track.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
Wed., June 03, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar How Technology Is Reshaping Childhood
How do we protect kids online while embracing innovation? Learn about navigating safety, privacy, and opportunity in the Digital Age.
Content provided by Connect x Protect
Register
Tue., June 09, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar Creative Approaches to K-12 Budget Realities
What are districts prioritizing in 2026? New survey data reveals emerging K-12 budgeting trends.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Social Studies Q&A The Only National Civics Test Dates Back Decades. What Aspects Need to Change?
The test needs to factor in more recent developments such as the widespread use of social media.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Ludak 1279959
The civics ed. field is ready to update the framework of an exam that dates back. Brochures at a conference on America's 250th anniversary are shown in Philadelphia, on Feb. 7, 2026.
Matthew Ludak for Education Week
Social Studies Teens Are Skeptical of the News. Does That Offer Learning Opportunities for Schools?
Many young people get their news from social media, a habit that has downstream implications.
Jennifer Vilcarino
4 min read
Image of a teen consuming news on their mobile phone.
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week with Canva
Social Studies Letter to the Editor Yes, Students Still Need to Learn Geography
Knowing where places are is just the starting point, writes a teacher.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Social Studies The ACLU Is Making Videos for the Classroom, Telling Students 'Know Your Rights'
The series encourages students to exercise free speech and view book bans with a critical eye.
Sarah Schwartz
4 min read
Anthony D. Romero, Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union, is at ACLU headquarters in New York on Nov. 8, 2024.
Anthony D. Romero, Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union, is at ACLU headquarters in New York on Nov. 8, 2024.
Ted Shaffrey/AP