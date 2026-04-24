Yes, Students Still Need to Learn Geography
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Social Studies Letter to the Editor

Yes, Students Still Need to Learn Geography

April 24, 2026 1 min read
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To the Editor:

In response to the opinion blog post, “Do Students Still Need to Learn Geography?” (Jan. 27, 2026), I agree that students need some basic locational knowledge, but I think the bigger point about geography often gets lost. Geography matters today not because students can memorize places but because the world they are trying to understand is fundamentally spatial.

In my AP Human Geography classroom, knowing where places are is just the starting point. Students use that knowledge to make sense of migration, global supply chains, climate risk, political conflict, and economic inequality. These are all spatial questions. Without a mental map of the world, students have a hard time evaluating claims, interpreting maps or data, or even following the news in a meaningful way.

What I see in my classroom is that students struggle less with memorizing information than with understanding how places connect to one another. Once they can visualize regions and think about distance, scale, and movement, their thinking improves quickly. Maps stop feeling like decoration and start functioning as evidence.

In a world shaped by globalization, misinformation, and AI-generated content, geography gives students a way to judge whether something actually makes sense. That ability to think spatially is why geography remains essential for informed citizenship today.

Allison Cecil
Teacher
Shepherdsville, Ky.

read the article mentioned in the letter

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Social Studies Opinion Do Students Still Need to Learn Geography?
Rick Hess, January 27, 2026
8 min read

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A version of this article appeared in the May 01, 2026 edition of Education Week as Yes, students still need to learn geography

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