The Need for Media Literacy and Civics Education Isn’t Just for Students
Opinion Blog

Peter DeWitt's

Finding Common Ground

A former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and independent consultant, DeWitt provides insights and advice for education leaders. He can be found at www.petermdewitt.com.

Social Studies Opinion

The Need for Media Literacy and Civics Education Isn’t Just for Students

By Peter DeWitt — February 03, 2021 1 min read
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Peter DeWitt
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Peter DeWitt is a former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and independent consultant.
Truth Decay - A Seat at the Table
Truth Decay - A Seat at the Table

On Thursday, Jan. 28, for Education Week’s A Seat at the Table, I moderated a chat with Jennifer Kavanagh and Alice Huguet from the Rand Corp. Kavanagh is the director of the Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources Program in the RAND Arroyo Center and a senior political scientist at the RAND Corp. She also leads RAND’s Countering Truth Decay initiative, a portfolio of projects exploring the diminishing reliance on facts and analysis in U.S. political and civil discourse.

Huguet is a policy researcher at RAND. She is interested in K-12 educational policies that influence the academic and life opportunities of students attending urban schools. Huguet’s research explores a variety of topics, including evidence-based decision-making; social and emotional learning; media-literacy education; alternative teacher-preparation programs; school leadership; and data- and instructional-coaching.

During the conversation, we discussed truth versus facts; the need for media literacy and civics education, not just for students but also adults; and the history of truth decay in our country from the very beginning. Click here to register and watch the show on-demand. It is well worth the hour.

If you’re an instructional coach, teacher leader, or school leader, consider signing up for DeWitt’s Educational Leadership Collective newsletter here.

Related Tags:
Civics Media Literacy

The opinions expressed in Peter DeWitt’s Finding Common Ground are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Tue., February 09, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The 4 Biggest Challenges of MTSS During Remote Learning: How Districts Are Adapting
Leaders share ways they have overcome the biggest obstacles of adapting a MTSS or RTI framework in a hybrid or remote learning environment.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., February 10, 2021, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: Leading for Racial Equity
Join us for an episode of A Seat at the Table where we will discuss the skills and ways leaders can create racial equity in their schools.
Register
Wed., February 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Special Education Webinar Rebuilding Special Education Supports in the Pandemic
Join this Education Week webinar as we explore how districts can provide better continuity of support for students with disabilities.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Senior Software Engineer
New York, NY, US
New Visions for Public Schools
Director, Academic Analytics Science
United States
K12 Inc.
Hiring Bilingual and Special Education Teachers NOW!
Newark, New Jersey
Newark Public Schools
Director of Athletics
Farmington, Connecticut
Farmington Public Schools
Load More ▼

Read Next

Social Studies Opinion When History Class Feels Like Propaganda: A Student's Perspective
Black history is treated as a separate concept from American and world history, but it shouldn’t be, writes high schooler Lauryn Donovan
Lauryn Donovan
3 min read
Portrait of Abraham Lincoln looking at Abraham Lincoln
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and iStock/Getty
Social Studies The Violent History of White Supremacy Is Rarely Taught in Schools. It Should Be
As Trump promotes 1776 project, educators say a more complete history of white vigilante justice taught in the classroom could prevent another Capitol insurgency.
Corey Mitchell
7 min read
Teran Tease, 5, watches at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on July 21, 2020.
Teran Tease, 5, watches at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on July 21, 2020.
Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP
Social Studies Some Schools Are Refusing to Show Students the Inauguration This Year
A handful of districts have cited concerns that students might see violence unfold live on camera.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, on Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, on Jan. 18.
Alex Brandon/AP
Social Studies Opinion Same Old Civics Ed. Won't Save Us
The outgoing Trump administration's "1776" report dodges white supremacy when every classroom needs to fight it for the sake of democracy, write two teacher educators.
Nicole Mirra & Antero Garcia
4 min read
A view of the National Mall in Washington, on Jan. 19, 2021, ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
A view of the National Mall in Washington, on Jan. 19, 2021, ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
Susan Walsh/AP
Load More ▼