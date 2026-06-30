Today’s post is the latest in a multiyear series in which students have been sharing their classroom experiences and offering advice to teachers.

‘Livvy, You Got This!’

Olivia Brucker is a junior at Scarsdale High School in New York:

The Monday scaries took over me as I walked into the Learning Resource Center for the first time. My anxiety kicked in as the class stared at me like I was the most recent victim of a “Gossip Girl” blast.

I felt uncomfortable—like how my hands feel when my gloves are off at the top of the ski mountain. I nervously approached Mrs. Guido, my LRC teacher. It was obvious that I did not want to be there—and did not like the stigma associated with being in the “resource room.” Most of the kids there seemed like they had serious learning issues which made me nervous because was I now considered one of these “weirdos”?

I have ADHD which makes it hard for me to focus. It takes me more time to digest abstract concepts that aren’t straightforward. Imagine when asked to explain the effects of British colonization on the Industrial Revolution?!? You may as well be asking me how to say, “Where is the bathroom?” in Japanese.

I became accustomed to getting extra help at home but would get frustrated when my parents couldn’t help me with the distributive property or Newton’s laws—tensions were bound to explode. This brought me to the realization that Mrs. Guido might just be for me.

When we read “Romeo and Juliet,” Mrs. Guido knew what I needed—a book with modern English translations to help me decipher that “With love’s light wings did I o’erperch these walls” means that love can help people overcome obstacles.

Where most teachers talk at me, Mrs. Guido spoke to me. “Get in the zone!” she would say. A zone that complemented my learning style. When an assignment was too daunting, she would explain it on a level I could digest. She provided me with essential resources that suited me—ready to conquer the mountain—this time with gloves on.

Many middle schoolers negatively refer to LRC kids as ‘SPED’ = SPecial EDucation. I realize now that just because you are in LRC does NOT mean you aren’t smart. Mrs. Guido took the time to get to know me in a way that other teachers often dismissed me for either being too anxious or too chatty. Mrs. Guido nourished my desire to succeed as a learner. I continue to hear her GUIdance in the back of my head, saying “Livvy, you got this!”

Music and Language

Joyce Liu is a junior at Scarsdale High School:

“If you leave, you will break my heart again. And without you, I don’t know where I must go …”

The lyrics of “Si Tú Te Vas” by Enrique Iglesias made me cringe as they blared out of the smartboard. As the slow, moody beats echoed around the classroom, I filled out my Spanish worksheet on the “Si + present tense, future tense construction,” a tense repeated throughout the song.

My 10th grade Spanish teacher loved to play music in our class, and Enrique Iglesias was a classroom signature. I began expecting some variation of “Bailando” blasting on Tuesdays at 8 a.m., while my teacher twirled around, fists pumping to each synthesized beat. Through each song, her energy and love for the Spanish language and the lyrics it could produce reverberated. Even though our “present future tense” grammar quiz has long passed, those song lyrics have still not left me (Si tú te vas…)—I’m (pretty) sure I could still pass that quiz.

By incorporating music into our Spanish classroom, my teacher created an unforgettable experience, through annoyingly repetitive and satisfyingly catchy songs. Listening to Enrique Iglesias pushed me to discover more artists ranging from Bad Bunny (an iconic rap artist) to Ren Kai (who says he “unites cultures” through Spanish-Chinese bilingual songs), helping me integrate Spanish pop culture into my life.

From vibing to J Balvin’s “Azul” blue-beach-chillness on runs, to subconsciously singing to Tres Dedos’ (upbeat!) “Amnesia” as I complete my homework assignments, I’ve grown more comfortable with hearing and speaking the Spanish language. In turn, this language has enriched my perspectives and experiences. (“No Se Pudo” by Denni Den and Raysa Ortiz is the most underrated, beautiful, exciting, inspirational song there is.)

I have learned the most from classes that have taught me more than the curriculum, going deeper than surface level to find anecdotes and create experiences, not only enhancing my understanding of the material but making it useful, important, and empowering to me in my daily life.

Sometimes, the “cringey” can create both comprehension and captivation.

A ‘Knowledge-Knitting Grandma’

Yihan “Lemi” Chen is a sophomore at Scarsdale High:

David Sherrin: High school history teacher? No, actually he’s secretly a knowledge-knitting grandma. Bingo!

A series of history lessons knitted together in my brain that I still remember from my last test, which is incredible. Others have complimented me in a reverse way: memory of a goldfish (It’s a compliment because I am bright like a goldfish.)

HE IS A KNOWLEDGE-KNITTING GRANDMA!!!

Take our Russian Revolution unit for an example. Rather than being required to memorize a string of dates, he crafted an intricate “script,” weaving together a black hole of historical documents, firsthand accounts, and detailed characters we get to build, like a paper Mr./Mrs. Potato Head toy. If we turn into Tony Stark from Marvel Comics and make our potato heads a full-body Iron Potato Man/Woman (reminiscent of Stark’s Iron Man alter ego), we survive and outmaneuver our original fate. If not, you turn into an Ant-Man/Woman (again, from Marvel) and unfortunately get smushed by a foot. As the revolution roared to life, we were no longer passive observers—we were revolutionaries rallying for change.

Uncertainty was riveting. Each time we reached a pivotal moment—whether it was the February Revolution, the tsar’s abdication, or the rise of the Bolsheviks— the ultimate question arose: “Will you fight? Will you help? Will you flee?” Our decisions carried weight, but so did the whims of fate. A dice roll as part of our “game” could turn best-laid plans into an extreme fight against the odds.

I was a physician in our role-play (typical Asian job stereotype, and I went with it). I was able to play it like me: Should I go save this person who fell in a hole? Why not? Where am I placed in a political situation? Should I save a rabbi from two sprained ankles, two gunshot wounds, and an almost fatal incident from the loss of blood? I did.

Other history educators can draw invaluable lessons from this type of approach by making history interactive. Students not only internalize events but are also required to think critically, make difficult decisions, and adapt to uncertain changes.

All history teachers could turn into this friendly “grandma” and thread that knowledge through the layers of their students’ brains.

Thanks to Olivia, Joyce, and Yihan for contributing their thoughts.

Responses today answered this question:

What has been your best experience in the classroom, and what action or actions did a teacher take to help you make it happen (if they did)? What can other teachers learn from this experience?

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org . When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on X at @Larryferlazzo or on Bluesky at @larryferlazzo.bsky.social

Just a reminder; you can subscribe and receive updates from this blog via email . And if you missed any of the highlights from the first 13 years of this blog, you can see a categorized list here .

