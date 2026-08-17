A 6-year-old grips a pencil, tongue out in concentration, as she carefully forms the letters of her name. Her brain is quietly building connections. I recently watched a 4-year-old do this. It took him four tries to get the “S” facing the right way. When he finally did, he paused, taking pride in his work. He wasn’t just forming a letter; he was building confidence, strengthening his hand, and learning to persevere.

With the ubiquity of screens, time for handwriting instruction has gotten squeezed out of many classrooms. Educators increasingly question whether cursive in particular is worth classroom time in a digital age, but children still benefit from learning it. My home state of Texas was an early adopter in bringing back cursive instruction , and now, at least half the nation’s states have adopted similar requirements . Schools like mine never stopped teaching it because we see its value.

Handwriting demands fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination , both of which help a child master everyday tasks like tying shoes and zipping jackets. Over time, that same precision supports more complex skills, from playing instruments to performing surgery.

Students will need typing and other digital skills, but that doesn’t mean handwriting should be abandoned. Handwriting, especially in early grades, needs dedicated time. Typing can be introduced later, once students are developmentally ready. We don’t stop teaching reading because of audiobooks; we shouldn’t stop teaching handwriting because of keyboards.

Neuroscientists call the brain’s ability to change and adapt neuroplasticity. Experiences shape how the brain develops. When children write by hand, they activate neural networks responsible for language, memory, attention, and learning in ways that typing simply does not replicate.

Researchers Karin H. James and Laura Engelhardt at Indiana University put this to the test with young, preliterate children more than a decade ago. Using brain imaging, they found that the neural pathways linked to reading only switched on when children physically formed letters by hand, not when they typed them and not when they simply watched someone else write.

Other research has documented how writing by hand can reinforce greater cognitive engagement and memory formation , compared with typing.

Each handwritten letter requires the brain to solve a new problem. Strong handwriting instruction goes beyond copying: Children trace, skywrite, say sounds aloud, and then write on paper. By engaging visual, auditory, and motor pathways together, these multisensory experiences reinforce the brain’s understanding of language and strengthen memory . Typing repeats nearly the same motion every time. Those subtle differences in handwriting give the brain feedback needed for lasting learning.

What the research can’t capture is what I’ve watched in classrooms as students’ handwriting becomes part of who they are. Their handwriting becomes uniquely theirs, taking on distinctive loops, strokes, and shapes. Yes, even the smiley face dot of the “i.” I could still tell you whose handwriting belongs to which former student before even looking at the name.

Handwriting also gives children something increasingly rare: permission to slow down. We often celebrate speed, but because writing by hand takes more time, students naturally begin making decisions. Students summarize instead of transcribing. Students organize ideas instead of copying them word for word. Students determine what matters most.

I see this every day: A 6th grader carefully showing every step of a math problem instead of just writing the answer. A 4th grader drafting an opinion essay with messy revisions written in the margins before she types the final copy. A kindergartner signing a birthday card for a classmate, checking his own name three times to make sure he got it right. Purposeful opportunities for handwriting instruction teach children how to think, plan, persist, and create something that didn’t exist a few minutes earlier. Research shows that explicit handwriting interventions improve writing fluency .

Handwriting practice doesn’t have to mean tedious worksheets. A child can practice handwriting by labeling a picture, writing a grocery list, or writing a thank-you note. Teachers can also take the pencil out of the equation entirely by having students form letters in sand, trace them on a whiteboard, write with chalk outside, or even practice letter strokes in shaving cream.

In my experience as a teacher and principal, mastering handwriting always builds student confidence. Good instruction breaks strokes into small steps so kids can feel their progress. Watching a child write their own name independently for the first time never gets old.

Handwriting remains valuable beyond school. Older adults are often encouraged to write daily to support memory and brain health . If it’s worth encouraging later in life, it’s worth protecting early on. Every child deserves to look at their own writing and feel pride. That moment is about confidence, perseverance, and learning that hard things get easier. Don’t cross handwriting off your instructional to-do list. It remains one of the most proven and timeless methods for students.