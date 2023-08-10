A Focus on Phonics or Comprehension? What Reading Research Should Look Like in Practice
Opinion
Reading & Literacy Opinion

A Focus on Phonics or Comprehension? What Reading Research Should Look Like in Practice

To develop good readers, teach students to coordinate multiple skills to make meaning
By Elena Forzani & Andrea Bien — August 10, 2023 5 min read
Illustration of boy juggling books and letters.
F. Sheehan for EdWeek / Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Elena Forzani & Andrea Bien
Elena Forzani is an assistant professor of literacy education at Boston University who has been involved in developing and reviewing the 2026 reading NAEP. Andrea Bien is a clinical assistant professor of elementary education at Boston University.

The authors would like to thank their Boston University colleagues Jennifer Bryson, Christina L. Dobbs, and Katherine Frankel for their intellectual contributions to this essay.

As schools around the nation scramble to respond to the alarm bells set off by falling scores on “the nation’s report card,” we—two university professors who teach reading courses and who are former elementary teachers—are watching. We get it. We, too, want to see better results on the National Assessment of Educational Progress. We, too, worry about schools not effectively teaching what many believe is the building block of reading instruction, phonics. That needs to be corrected. But phonics, which has made its way to the center of the “science of reading” movement, is neither the whole problem nor the whole solution. That’s because phonics only focuses on sounding out words. It does not support readers to understand or analyze those words.

In that race to replace existing instruction with phonics-centered approaches, we are concerned about what lies on the other side of what could be a well-intentioned but misguided overcorrection, like the kind the United Kingdom is seeing now. There, beginning in 2012, phonics instruction was isolated and not well integrated into meaning-based instruction. As a result, the U.K. started seeing lower test scores.

If we focus on phonics instruction that is removed from actual reading, students will continue to fail assessments like NAEP. More importantly, they are unlikely to become successful, self-motivated readers. Focusing on phonics as a solution for better reading-comprehension scores is a flawed strategy, as insufficient phonics knowledge is unlikely to be the only reason children struggle to comprehend. How do we know that?

First, phonics knowledge does not always translate into skillfully comprehending text. Some students can decode words quickly and smoothly but still not deeply understand what they are reading.

Second, reading is complex, and research suggests that there likely are many, sometimes interrelated, reasons why kids struggle to comprehend. For example, one study found that, of a set of 3rd graders who failed a state reading-comprehension test, only 8.1 percent struggled to decode accurately. Another 28.5 percent could decode accurately but read slowly. And the majority of students, 63.3 percent, could decode and read effortlessly but didn’t comprehend well. Other studies have drawn similar conclusions.

Third, when teaching focuses solely on phonics, children often don’t have sustained opportunities to engage in high-level reasoning with advanced texts. But, this is exactly what reading-comprehension questions, like those found on NAEP, demand.

Kids need phonics and comprehension instruction. The Simple View of Reading, an older and incomplete framework of reading that many schools have taken up recently, suggests that basic comprehension occurs automatically if students develop decoding skills and listening comprehension (the latter using what they already know to understand a text). However, this theory excludes deep comprehension, such as analysis, synthesis, and critique.

Children do need phonics instruction. But, it should happen in the context of real reading.

This is a troubling exclusion, as children are not likely to develop these deeper comprehension skills without explicit instruction combined with practice using self-regulated word-solving, vocabulary, and comprehension strategies during reading. Deep comprehension requires engaging students in discussion and reasoning with text, which supports them to ask questions, to draw on prior knowledge and develop new knowledge, to make predictions and inferences, to synthesize, and to critique. Such reading skills are essential for participating in our 21st-century information society, where people need to be able to synthesize information across multiple, complex, and often digital and multimodal texts while also evaluating credibility.

Children do need phonics instruction. But, it should happen in the context of real reading. When learning to ride a bike, we don’t learn to pedal just to pedal. We learn to pedal to move a bike forward, for fun, or to get somewhere. Similarly, students need to learn skills for authentic, motivating purposes, including learning about themselves and others, acquiring new knowledge, analyzing the world, and cultivating joy. One way to accomplish this is by integrating reading with science and social studies instruction to support students’ development of vocabulary, linguistics, and other forms of knowledge that contribute, in important ways, to reading comprehension.

So, instead of investing solely in methods that just aren’t working, let’s use this opportunity to support authentic, skilled reading that focuses on making meaning with text in ways that are relevant to students. Instead of relying on The Simple View of reading, which promotes basic comprehension, let’s instead draw on a more comprehensive view, such as the Active View of Reading, which supports deep comprehension. The Active View extends The Simple View by drawing on more recent research to account for the multiple factors, in addition to decoding and language comprehension, that current research shows are important for effective reading, including fluency, motivation, executive-function skills, and strategy use. Importantly, instruction needs to support all these factors in coordination.

See Also

Illustration of a toy letter block is placed under a microscope. In the background there are waves of colorful textures and a swirl of movement.
Adolfo Valle for Education Week
Reading & Literacy Opinion What People Are Getting Wrong About the Science of Reading
Brooke Wilkins & Lauren McNamara, July 7, 2023
5 min read

What does this look like in practice?

Schools should ensure that reading instruction reflects what we know from research by including at least five key components in a context that is engaging and motivating to the students in front of us. First, teachers need to provide explicit and systematic modeling and practice of phonics-related skills, including blending sounds together to sound out words. Second, students need practice applying those skills, with and without teacher support, by reading decodables (books with phonics patterns students already have learned) to support phonics-in-context and fluency. Third, students need to develop multiple forms of knowledge to unlock meaning that is often assumed and not always explicitly stated in texts. Fourth, students need explicit instruction in comprehension skills and strategies. Finally, students need time to employ self-regulation to coordinate these skills as they read, write, discuss, and reason with various texts.

Rather than stoking the fires of yet another round of “reading wars” and swinging the pendulum too far in either direction, let’s work together to support our children to become good readers by engaging them in instruction that focuses on phonics in context with the goal of deep comprehension. If we can come together to do this, we can produce a nation of skilled readers. And, yes, probably better NAEP reading scores, too.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Events

Tue., August 15, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Profession Webinar How to Build a Thriving Adult Community Across your District
Join our expert panel for practical insights on adult SEL activities, strategies to renew commitment, and upgrading teaching practices.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., August 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Start the School Year Strong: How K-12 Leaders Can Create Thriving Schools for Teachers and Staff
Join this free event to get inspired by creative and proven ways to motivate your team the entire school year.
Register
Tue., August 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar How Schools Can Invest in Improving Student Literacy
Seeking solutions for improving student reading? Discover effective strategies for literacy instruction and cost navigation.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy Spotlight Spotlight on Content Literacy
This Spotlight will help you explore how to integrate writing with rich content, analyze content-focused instruction outcomes, and more.
Reading & Literacy Want Kids to Read in the Summer? School Librarians Can Help
A literacy expert breaks down factors that impact students' summer reading—-and they all involve school librarians.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Photo of a caucasian, elementary or middle school aged boy browsing and reading a book in the library.
iStock/Getty
Reading & Literacy What 'Science of Reading' Laws Emphasize—And What They Omit
A new report analyzes reading legislation passed between 2019 and 2022.
Sarah Schwartz
6 min read
Photo of two young girls reading.
E+ / Getty
Reading & Literacy What Happened When Students Led Fights to Reverse Book Bans
The stories of two student groups that found success in organizing to fight district book bans.
Eesha Pendharkar
7 min read
Edha Gupta at a protest at Central York School District, where students, teachers and community members gathered to fight against a ban on 300 books and educational resources.
Edha Gupta at a protest at Central York School District, where students, teachers and community members gathered to fight against a ban on 300 books and educational resources.
Courtesy of Ben Hodge
Load More ▼