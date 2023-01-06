I Study Breastfeeding Behavior. Here’s Why Nursing Teachers Have It So Tough
Opinion
Teaching Profession Opinion

I Study Breastfeeding Behavior. Here’s Why Nursing Teachers Have It So Tough

Federal law just gave breastfeeding teachers more protection. Is it enough?
By Jill Inderstrodt — January 06, 2023 4 min read
Conceptual illustration of a breastmilk supplies puzzle with missing pieces.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and iStock/Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Jill Inderstrodt
Jill Inderstrodt is a health-services researcher with a focus on breastfeeding and maternal morbidity. She is a Public Voices Fellow with the health-service-research membership organization AcademyHealth in partnership with TheOpEdProject and an instructor and affiliated scientist with Purdue University. Previously, she was a community college professor at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis for 10 years.

It was always an awkward declaration to make to a room full of young men: “When it’s break time, you’re going to see me run out of this room. I have to pump and I need every minute to get it done on the break.” While I have never shied from discussing breastfeeding in public (I have spent the last six years studying breastfeeding behaviors, after all), there’s something about announcing your plan to extract milk from your breasts to a classroom of 30 college students that seems to draw unwanted attention to your anatomy.

As a college professor, I was lucky to work for an institution with a designated pumping room. But while physical environment is important, physical space is only one piece of a puzzle that truly supports moms pumping. In my case, I was teaching back-to-back four-hour classes with a 10-minute break in between. We had a 15-minute break during each class, but with the designated pumping room a three- to four- minute walk from our classroom, I often ended up pumping under my cubicle desk during breaks, while shouting “look away!” to my male office mate who was horrified by the sucking sounds coming from my breast pump.

The situation is far worse for many K-12 teachers. Now that President Joe Biden has signed the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act, or PUMP Act, into law, schools must take more seriously the needs of their nursing teachers.

See Also

Photo of woman using breast pump.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Teaching Profession Teachers to Get Breastfeeding Accommodations Under New Law. It’s About Time, They Say
Madeline Will, December 29, 2022
5 min read

Until recently, moms in salaried jobs, such as teaching, were exempt from federal legislation for breastfeeding accommodations. Surprisingly, in an economy in which hourly workers typically have the fewest rights, they have been federally guaranteed a private pumping location and reasonable pumping break times. And perhaps this makes sense: Moms in service jobs often have a greater need for workplace protections.

But with the signing of the PUMP Act, some 9 million salaried workers previously excluded from legislation will now be guaranteed pumping locations and breaks. This is a step in the right direction. However, as with many nursing protections, the bill’s prescriptions are often at odds with the day-to-day logistics of jobs—such as teaching—that don’t allow for leaving one’s post for the 30 minutes required to pump both breasts. With this new legislation, it will be important for schools to codify scheduling requirements of pumping mothers, so that moms don’t have to choose between breastfeeding and teaching.

Moms pump for three main reasons: to replace the milk fed to their baby while they’re away, to maintain supply, and to prevent discomfort. Breasts continue to fill throughout the day and can become engorged and extremely uncomfortable if not relieved. This can become especially embarrassing in the early months of a baby’s life, when lactating moms can leak through their clothes if they don’t pump.

My experience pumping as a professor was logistically challenging, but the time restrictions placed on K-12 teachers are even more at odds with the realities of pumping. Teachers I have talked to reported difficult conversations with administrators in charge of class schedules who don’t understand the difference a couple hours makes in the physical comfort and supply maintenance of a pumping mom. They reported missed team meetings and being forced to pump during lunch, which can be extremely challenging as many pumps are difficult to operate while eating.

Middle and high school teachers often have a hard time getting a prep period that is at the midpoint between the beginning of the school day and their lunch. Elementary teachers might pump during music class or P.E.—if these increasingly rare special classes still exist in their school systems—but these accommodations must be scheduled well before the start of the school year.

In many cases, teachers have to choose between finding coverage for their classroom or forgoing pumping. With one or two pumping sessions per day, this could mean finding coverage 40 times a month. And teachers of all grade levels reported being interrupted while pumping, by fellow teachers, support staff, and, perhaps most mortifyingly, students.

Some might argue that pumping is merely a short-term inconvenience for a few months of a child’s life. But the data on teacher attrition suggest that more, not fewer, accommodations are needed to make the profession appealing enough to properly staff classrooms. Teaching is a job that demands a good education without the exchange of a flexible schedule. It’s no surprise that, as of March 2022, the K-12 education labor market had shrunk by 4 percent from pre-pandemic levels. It’s also not a surprise that teachers reported pandemic-era anxiety levels sometimes higher than that of health-care workers.

If we are going to recruit and retain our teaching workforce under such circumstances, teachers need all the accommodations we can give them. That means that legislation such as the PUMP Act must be accompanied by scheduling accommodations at both the school and district levels so that the legislation for lactating mothers transcends paper.

Events

Wed., February 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Academic Integrity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
As AI writing tools rapidly evolve, learn how to set standards and expectations for your students on their use.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
Wed., January 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Equity & the Shifting Policy Landscape: What You Need to Know
As newly elected officials take their seats, the EdWeek newsroom has been examining the policy horizon. Join the discussion with Peter DeWitt. 
Register
Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession It Will Take More Than $60K Salaries to Improve Morale, Teachers Say
A new congressional bill aims to raise the base salary for teachers to $60,000, but educators say that won't cut it.
Libby Stanford & Hayley Hardison
7 min read
Close up of Benjamin Franklin's face on the one hundred dollar bill peeking out from behind a white curled up paper
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Teaching Profession Photos 2022's 10 Biggest Education Stories, in Photos
Look back at some major themes and milestones in 2022, a daunting year for those working in America's schools.
Stacey Decker & Jaclyn Borowski
4 min read
New Mexico Army National Guard specialist Michael Stockwell kneels while helping Alamogordo High School freshman Aiden Cruz with a geology assignment, at Alamogordo High School, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Alamogordo, N.M. Dozens of National Guard Army and Air Force troops in New Mexico have been stepping in for an emergency unlike others they have responded to before: the shortage of teachers and school staff members that have tested the ability of schools nationwide to continue operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
New Mexico Army National Guard specialist Michael Stockwell kneels while helping Alamogordo High School freshman Aiden Cruz with a geology assignment, at Alamogordo High School, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Alamogordo, N.M. Dozens of National Guard Army and Air Force troops in New Mexico have been stepping in for an emergency unlike others they have responded to before: the shortage of teachers and school staff members that have tested the ability of schools nationwide to continue operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cedar Attanasio/AP
Teaching Profession Educators Who Moonlight as Santa and Mrs. Claus Tell All
It turns out that teachers and Santa have more than a few things in common.
Madeline Will
6 min read
Diana Greenleaf, a retired media specialist, and her husband Dan perform as Mrs. Claus and Santa. They attended the world premiere of the documentary “Santa Camp” at the Doc NYC festival in November 2022.
Diana Greenleaf, a retired media specialist, and her husband Dan perform as Mrs. Claus and Santa. They attended the world premiere of the documentary “Santa Camp” at the Doc NYC festival in November 2022.
Courtesy of Diana Greenleaf
Teaching Profession How to Help Educators With Long COVID: Do's and Don'ts
A substantial number of educators have COVID symptoms that won't go away. Here's what their peers can do to take care of them.
Mark Lieberman
3 min read
Lonely woman seated an hugging her knees while dominated by a very large coronavirus pathogen, looming over her head.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼