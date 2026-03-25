From the Mouths of Teachers: Sage Advice in Six Words or Less
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Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Teaching Opinion

From the Mouths of Teachers: Sage Advice in Six Words or Less

By Larry Ferlazzo — March 25, 2026 1 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
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Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is a former award-winning high school English and social studies teacher of more than two decades. He is currently a volunteer tutor to English-learner newcomers at a local school and to youth in juvenile hall.

Here’s the latest installment in a multiyear series in which educators offer advice—in six words or less—about teaching to other educators.

Kristen Engle is a proud middle-level educator currently in her 12th year of teaching in Fenton, Mo. She was also recognized in 2024 as the Association for Middle Level Education Educator of the Year:

Embrace mistakes as opportunities for growth.
Every day is a fresh start.
Connect learning experiences to students’ lives.

PJ Caposey is the superintendent of schools for Oregon Community Unit School District 220 in Illinois:

Scores matter; stories beyond them matter more.
One conversation changed a student’s path.

Alicia Burnette Whitley is a veteran English teacher and Ph.D. candidate at North Carolina State University whose research focuses on teacher education and critical media literacies:

Take the time you are owed.

Lela Horne, Ph.D., has 25 years of teaching experience in a variety of subjects in grades K-8:

Passion and humor weather every storm.
Listening to concerns de-escalates most complaints.

Marina Rodriguez is a bilingual coordinator for the bilingual education division at Texas A&M University and a former dual-language teacher in College Station, Texas:

See them. Hear them. Love them.
One connection can change a life.

Kwame Sarfo-Mensah is a 15-year veteran educator and the founder and CEO of Identity Talk Consulting LLC:

Growth can’t happen without critical reflection.

Susan Barber teaches Advanced Placement English Literature at Midtown High School in Atlanta and serves as co-chair of the AP literature development committee:

More work doesn’t equate to rigor.
Culture is as important as content. 

Paul Emerich France is a national board-certified teacher, reading specialist and the author of five books on teaching:

Don't forget to release your scaffolds!

Thanks to Kristen, PJ, Alice, Lela, Marina, Kwame, Susan, and Paul for contributing their thoughts!

Today’s post answered this question:

Six-word stories are very popular. In six words, please share teacher-related advice you would offer other educators. Individual or multiple submissions are welcome from the same writer.

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org. When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on X at @Larryferlazzo or on Bluesky at @larryferlazzo.bsky.social

Just a reminder; you can subscribe and receive updates from this blog via email. And if you missed any of the highlights from the first 13 years of this blog, you can see a categorized list here.

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

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