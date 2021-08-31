Educators Have a Responsibility to Support the Common Good
Opinion
Teaching Profession Letter to the Editor

Educators Have a Responsibility to Support the Common Good

August 31, 2021 1 min read
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

I am disappointed and alarmed to see EdWeek, usually a very reputable source of education policy information, give uncritical space to people who ignore our public health experts (“Why This Science Teacher Doesn’t Want the COVID Vaccine,” Aug. 17, 2021). When you publish Davis Eidahl’s uninformed viewpoints and emphasize that he is a science teacher, you build baseless doubts about an extremely safe vaccine. The scientific facts are that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective and saves lives.

People who refuse to get the vaccine put others at risk—children who are too young to get the vaccine and people who cannot get it for medical reasons. As educators, we have a responsibility to protect our students. Those who refuse to do so shirk their responsibility and hide behind the claim that getting their shot is an individual decision. It is not. It is a choice that impacts everyone around them. Public health and infectious disease control, like education, is a right and a responsibility for the entire community.

I hope that you will soon publish articles of interviews with students who lost grandparents, parents, and siblings to this terrible disease. You could interview teachers and principals who lost colleagues before the vaccine was ready. I wonder what all those millions of people who lost loved ones to COVID-19 would have to say to Eidhal. Perhaps you could find some medical professionals who sat with mothers and fathers as they died alone in hospital rooms. Maybe Eidhal and people like him would fulfill their civic duty if they heard more of those stories instead of rumors.

Sadie Baker
Science Teacher
Baltimore, Md.

Events

Tue., September 14, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Connecting Social, Emotional and Academic Learning This School Year
Free Webinar: Learn how districts are using SEL skills to double the chances of above-average grades for students.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., September 15, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Online Summit Optimizing Digital Instruction in Schools: What Does Learning Look Like Now?
Join the discussion and ask experts about using tech, evaluating products, making difficult decisions, and ultimately accelerate learning.
Register
Tue., September 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar How Data and Digital Curriculum Can Drive Personalized Instruction
As we return from an abnormal year, it’s an educator’s top priority to make sure the lessons learned under adversity positively impact students during the new school year. Digital curriculum has emerged from the pandemic
Content provided by Kiddom
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Why This Science Teacher Doesn't Want the COVID Vaccine
Contrary to public health guidance, Davis Eidahl, an Iowa high school teacher, has no plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Catherine Gewertz
4 min read
Davis Eidahl, a science teacher at Pekin High School in Packwood, Iowa, says he doesn't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He thinks social distancing and occasional masking will be sufficient to keep himself and others safe.
Davis Eidahl, a science teacher at Pekin High School in Packwood, Iowa, says he doesn't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He thinks social distancing and occasional masking will be sufficient to keep himself and others safe.
Rachel Mummey for Education Week
Teaching Profession Opinion Q&A Collections: Teacher Leadership
Ten years of posts about teacher leadership by teachers who have been demonstrating it.
Larry Ferlazzo
3 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession In Fla. District Caught in Mask Debate, 3 Educators Die of COVID Just Before School Starts
One week before school is set to begin, three Broward County Public Schools teachers died in recent days from COVID-19 complications.
Madeleine Romance, Miami Herald
1 min read
A Broward County school bus is seen at a bus depot in Broward County, Fla.
A Broward County school bus is seen at a bus depot in Broward County, Fla.
MediaPunch via AP
Teaching Profession Nation's Largest Teachers' Union Now Supports Vaccine Mandates for Educators
The National Education Association's head also stressed the need for employee input, including collective bargaining where applicable.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
National Education Association President Becky Pringle delivers a keynote address.
National Education Association President Becky Pringle called vaccination "one of the most effective ways to keep schools safe."
Moses Mitchell/National Education Association
Load More ▼