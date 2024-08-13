Christian Nationalism vs. Spirituality in America’s Schools
Opinion
Curriculum Letter to the Editor

Christian Nationalism vs. Spirituality in America’s Schools

August 13, 2024 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

The July 24 article, “How Oklahoma’s Superintendent Wants Schools to Teach the Bible,” emphasizes a long-standing issue in the cultural war: How do we teach the moral and ethical principles that are part of our common national identity and affect character development in our students?

Oklahoma state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters’ instructional guidance on how to teach the Bible in public schools confines Bible studies to their “historical, literary, and secular values,” putting unrealistic restraints on a teacher’s vocational commitment to mentor their students.

This First Amendment question is not new. In the 1963 Abington School District v. Schempp case, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down school-sponsored Bible reading and the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer in public schools under the First Amendment’s establishment clause. However, when delivering the opinion of the court, Justice Tom C. Clark was concerned about a “religion of secularism” in schools, stating that “it might well be said that one’s education is not complete without a study of comparative religion or the history of religion and its relationship to the advancement of civilization.”

The problem lies in placing Bible studies in the context of social rather than cultural studies. A study of culture includes many religions and respect for religious diversity, not one religion’s monolithic influence on the American cultural identity—a fundamental principle of Christian nationalism.

At this juncture in our history, do we want the American cultural identity to become the product of conservative Christianity or can we find a universally inclusive spirituality in America that is the product of a culture of democracy?

Robert Mitchell
Retired Teacher & Author
Santa Cruz, Calif.

Read the article mentioned in this letter

A hand holding a magnifying glass hovers over a Bible opened to the Ten Commandments.
Marinela Malcheva/iStock/Getty
Curriculum How Oklahoma's Superintendent Wants Schools to Teach the Bible
Evie Blad, July 24, 2024
4 min read

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

A version of this article appeared in the August 14, 2024 edition of Education Week as Christian Nationalism vs. Spirituality in America’s Schools

Events

Mon., August 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How to Improve the Mental Wellbeing of Teachers and Their Students: Results of the Third Annual Merrimack Teacher Survey
The results of the third annual Merrimack American Teacher Survey are in! Join this webinar and get an inside look into teacher and student well-being.
Register
Thu., August 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Curriculum Webinar Selecting Evidence-Based Programs for Schools and Districts: Mistakes to Avoid
Which programs really work? Confused by education research? Join our webinar to learn how to spot evidence-based programs and make data-driven decisions for your students.
Register
Tue., September 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Personalized Learning in the STEM Classroom
Unlock the power of personalized learning in STEM! Join our webinar to learn how to create engaging, student-centered classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Curriculum Opinion Media Literacy Is an Essential Skill. Schools Should Teach It That Way
From biased news coverage to generative AI, students (and adults) need help now more than ever to stay abreast of what’s real—or misleading.
Nate Noorlander
5 min read
Illustration of boy reading smartphone
iStock
Curriculum Interactive Play the EdWeek Spelling Bee
Educators use these words all the time. But can they spell them?
Laura Baker, Maya Riser-Kositsky & Jaclyn Borowski
1 min read
Image of a stage set up for a spelling bee.
Leonard Mc Lane/DigitalVision
Curriculum Outdoor Learning: The Ultimate Student Engagement Hack?
Outdoor learning offers a host of evidence-based benefits for students. One Virginia school serves as an example how.
Elizabeth Heubeck
7 min read
Students from Centreville Elementary School in Fairfax, Va., release brook trout they’ve grown from eggs in their classroom into Passage Creek at Elizabeth Furnace Recreational Area in the George Washington National Forest in Fort Valley, Va. on April 23.
Students from Centreville Elementary School in Fairfax, Va., release brook trout that they’ve grown from eggs in their classroom at a creek in Fort Valley, Va., on April 23.
Sam Mallon/Education Week
Curriculum Opinion Classical Education Is Taking Off. What’s the Appeal?
Classical schooling is an apprenticeship to the great minds and creators of the past, enabling students to develop their own thinking.
Rick Hess
9 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼