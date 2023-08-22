Celebrate Bilingualism and Multicultural Identities at School
Opinion
English-Language Learners Letter to the Editor

Celebrate Bilingualism and Multicultural Identities at School

August 22, 2023 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

Children tend to view their ambiguous identities and liminality as an obstacle to their success, rather than the key to it. I agree with local institutions and schools using biliteracy seals to incentivize students to maintain their native languages (“Biliteracy Seals Recognize Multilingualism, But Schools Can Do More,” June 30, 2023).

In my work with North Korean refugees and their children, I have found that the latter group, who are mostly born in hiding in China, naturally pick up Chinese during their time there. When these children escape China undetected and arrive in South Korea, they are faced with the daunting obstacle of assimilating to South Korean society. These children are uncomfortable with the fact that their first language is Chinese, their mother is North Korean, and their new life is in South Korea.

While younger students may struggle with their Korean skills or Chinese accent, older students have learned to see their bilingualism as an asset rather than a barrier, pursuing careers such as interpretation, international trade, and politics, where it gives them an advantage as a unique spokesperson of South Korea, North Korea, and China.

The EdWeek article highlights the tension between American multiculturalism and the pressure on immigrants and refugees to assimilate to a single way of life. It is essential that immigrant and refugee students are encouraged to maintain their first languages. Bilingualism should be celebrated and preserved, and a seal of biliteracy is a valuable first step in that direction.

Su Lee
English Teacher
Durihana International School
Seoul, South Korea

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

A version of this article appeared in the August 23, 2023 edition of Education Week as Celebrate Bilingualism and Multicultural Identities at School

Events

Wed., August 23, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar PLCs in Action: How K-12 Leaders Raise the Bar for Success
Explore the transformative power of PLCs! Learn how to ask meaningful questions, analyze student data, set data-driven goals, collaborate, and cater to all learners.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Mon., August 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Reading and Retention Mandates: Is it Effective?
Learn how states are overhauling how reading is taught, and why one component—holding back students who aren’t reading on grade level—is among the most controversial requirements.
Register
Tue., August 29, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Building Authentic Communities to Support MTSS Systems
Join us as we reveal the key to empowering student success through data-driven impact, collaborative empowerment, and student-centric decisions.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

English-Language Learners Opinion Emergent Bilinguals Want to Go to College. You Can Help Them
English-learners want to go to college. They just don't know what steps to take to get there.
Larry Ferlazzo
10 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
English-Language Learners What Graduation Rates for English Learners Look Like
The U.S. Department of Education released new English learner graduation rate data from the 2019-20 school year.
Ileana Najarro
2 min read
Tight cropped photo of blue mortarboard and yellow tassel shot on blue graduation gown.
iStock/Getty
English-Language Learners Biliteracy Seals Recognize Multilingualism, But Schools Can Do More
Almost all states now offer some form of distinction on diplomas for proficiency in English and additional languages.
Ileana Najarro
7 min read
Close up of a Diploma and blue graduation ribbon.
E+/Getty
English-Language Learners Earning Seals of Biliteracy Are Beneficial to Students. Here's What the Research Shows
There's emerging evidence that seals of biliteracy benefit students, but more empirical data is needed.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
Students in Dalia Gerardo’s 2nd grade class have access to school supplies labeled in Spanish and English at West Elementary in Russellville, Ala. Seals of biliteracy programs promote multilingualism as an asset across the country.
Students in Dalia Gerardo’s 2nd grade class have access to school supplies labeled in Spanish and English at West Elementary in Russellville, Ala.
Tamika Moore for Education Week
Load More ▼