No, Self-Directed Learning Doesn’t Make Teachers Obsolete
Opinion
Teaching Profession Opinion

No, Self-Directed Learning Doesn’t Make Teachers Obsolete

Student ownership raises the bar for good teaching
By Tyler Thigpen & George Philhower — October 21, 2026 5 min read
Collage-style illustration of a young student standing on a dotted line path that zig-zags from the bottom of the frame to the top right. The student is wearing a backpack and pointing to a yellow circle on the end of the path at the top right. At the bottom of the frame a teacher's hand is open and facing upwards at the beginning of the dotted path. Smaller yellow dots are placed along the path, near the teacher's hand and where the student is standing.
Illustration by Emily Wright for Education Week + Getty
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Tyler Thigpen & George Philhower
Tyler Thigpen is a co-founder and the CEO of The Forest School: An Acton Academy, The Forest School Online, and the Institute for Self-Directed Learning. He serves as an adviser to the Indiana Microschool Collaborative. George Philhower is the superintendent of the Eastern Hancock schools, a rural district just east of Indianapolis, and the founder and CEO of the Indiana Microschool Collaborative.

Self-directed learning is coming up in more conversations among educators—and for good reason. When students have greater ownership of their work, something meaningful occurs. Engagement increases. Motivation feels different. Learning becomes more personal.

But as interest grows, we also hear a legitimate concern from educators: If students increasingly direct their own learning, what happens to the teacher? Does professional expertise become less important?

We think the opposite is true. High-quality self-directed learning requires more sophisticated teaching, not less.

Imagine a 7th grader who has set a goal to move faster in math. She opens her progress tracker and realizes she’s two weeks behind her target. She knows she needs to make a change, but she’s not sure what. Her teacher doesn’t immediately give her a new schedule or tell her exactly what to do. Instead, the teacher looks at her recent work and asks a few questions. Is she struggling to understand the concepts? Is she managing her time poorly? Is she getting distracted? Is she moving too quickly through lessons without actually mastering them? Together, they discover the issue: She’s been completing work but not retaining enough of it. So they redesign the plan. Two focused work blocks. A peer tutor twice that week. A mastery check on Friday.

That’s self-directed learning. And that’s teaching.

Self-directed learning is sometimes framed as a transfer of control: Adults have it, then students get it. Part of that is true, but it misses the point that self-direction is not a destination. It’s a continuum. One student may be ready to choose her topic, resources, timeline, and final product. Another may be ready to choose the topic but need the teacher to establish milestones. A third may need explicit instruction today and substantially more freedom three months from now.

Ultimately, the goal is growing student capacity. The paradox is this: The more responsibility we want students eventually to carry, the more skillful adults must become at deciding what responsibility to release, when, and to whom.

In that sense, ownership in learning feels similar to ownership in health. As people become more informed and engaged in their care, doctors do not step away. Their role changes.

The goal is less to sort students and more to decide what each learner needs next. 

A healthy patient may notice symptoms earlier, ask better questions, track important data, and make better daily choices. But when something is wrong, professional expertise matters enormously. The physician must diagnose, interpret evidence, recommend an intervention, and sometimes tell the patient plainly what needs to happen next.

In education, teaching expertise isn’t primarily about possessing information. Plenty of folks can explain a concept, present content, or find a good video. The deeper expertise is diagnostic. A skilled educator can recognize what a student understands, identify what’s getting in the way, and choose the right response. Sometimes, that response is explicit instruction. Sometimes, it’s a question. Sometimes, it’s a different resource, a peer connection, a tighter deadline, a call home, a worked example, an encouraging word, a change in environment, or a conversation about motivation. And sometimes, the most skillful response of all is restraint: allowing a learner to struggle long enough to discover something independently.

Consider two students working in the same room. One has been staring at the same problem for 20 minutes. She has tried three strategies, checked a resource, asked a friend, and is making steady progress. Her teacher notices the struggle and leaves her alone. Across the room, another student has been stuck for 20 minutes, too. But he’s cycling through websites, avoiding the problem, and becoming increasingly frustrated. His teacher sits beside him, identifies a misconception, gives five minutes of direct instruction, and helps him restart. From across the room, both students appear “stuck.” Expertise is knowing that they need different responses.

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That’s why self-directed learning raises the bar for the profession. Teachers become coaches who build capacity. They become designers who create useful constraints and feedback loops. They become diagnosticians who notice when learning has stalled. They become curators who connect students with the right resources. They become game-makers who design meaningful challenges, clear rules, motivating stakes, and opportunities to level up through mastery. They become culture-builders who protect expectations, respect, safety, and quality. They become networkers who connect young people to experts, mentors, workplaces, and opportunities beyond school. And they still teach directly when direct teaching is what the learner needs.

That kind of professional judgment matters even more in public education, where the promise is to serve every student well. We don’t get to choose which students we serve. That’s a strength, not a weakness. The traditional model often responds by offering nearly all students the same access to adults in nearly the same way. It creates consistency but does not always ensure responsiveness.

At the Indiana Microschool Collaborative, our vision is that each student attends a school that feels designed just for them, because it was. We keep coming back to the word “each.” It reminds us that ownership can’t be reserved for the few who are already confident, organized, or independent. Nor should self-direction mean giving every learner maximum freedom and hoping for the best.

Learners can’t take responsibility for progress they can’t see. In our schools, educators make progress visible through clear aims, practical demonstrations, and tight feedback loops. If a student’s progress stalls, their goals change, or new information emerges, teachers help them revise their plan with small concrete moves. The structure remains steady while ownership grows as learners show they can use it well.

Teachers build that understanding by looking at student work, listening to reflections, watching how learners respond when they get stuck, and studying authentic demonstrations of mastery. The goal is less to sort students and more to decide what each learner needs next.

Without that attention, self-directed learning can feel vague. With it, ownership becomes a powerful accelerator, particularly for students who require learning environments that adapt as they grow.

Maybe the real opportunity is not choosing between structure and autonomy or adults and independence. Maybe it is designing environments where ownership grows alongside expertise, where students become capable learners and educators are trusted to practice their craft.

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