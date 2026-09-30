How Two Districts Are Shaping Pre-K Learning

Most superintendents believe that a quality early learning experience can shape a student’s future —that pre-K can prepare kids for kindergarten, hone their social and emotional skills , and lay a foundation to learn math and reading in higher grades.

Yet, pre-K typically doesn’t make it to a district’s top priorities, according to a national survey of over 400 superintendents on early learning by researchers at North Carolina State University and the University of Texas in Austin, among others. Superintendents often have to battle school boards to direct more resources toward pre-K—only 25% of respondents agreed that pre-K is a priority for their school boards—and just 52% said their district has an intentional focus on creating a pre-K-to-3rd grade continuum of early education.

District leaders can play an important role in expanding pre-K access , especially at a time when policymakers across the country are increasingly supporting universal pre-K. But they have significant roadblocks to overcome in transforming a K-12 school system into one that welcomes 4-year-olds.

For example, districts don’t have unlimited funds to direct toward pre-K, and the focus on academic outcomes and test scores doesn’t always directly align with the play-based growth and development in the earliest grades.

“The gap exists because school districts are measured, evaluated, and rated on outcomes. Public schools, especially with all the current scrutiny and questions, are typically heavily investing to ensure those outcomes,” said Anna Stubblefield, the superintendent of the Kansas City school system in Missouri, which uses federal funds, including for Head Start, to run early learning programs at four elementary schools.

Most district resources flow toward meeting these academic outcomes and are directed at older grades, she added.

There are also logistical challenges that come with welcoming pre-K students, like transportation. In Pennsylvania’s Fox Chapel area school district, Superintendent Mary Catherine Reljac said state laws can make it cumbersome for schools to organize daily transportation for pre-K students.

Parents drive their kids to school, which can often result in delays or absences. “There are infinite needs, but there are finite resources,” said Reljac.

Both Stubblefield and Reljac have made early learning a part of their districts’ strategic vision. They’ve found funding for pre-K and kindergarten programs, trained staff, and invested in learning more about early childhood education.

Education Week spoke to the two superintendents about their experiences. Their responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Click each tab below to explore key themes in these leaders' investment into pre-K.