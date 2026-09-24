Play-Based Learning: How It Can Build Young Children’s Independence

Many early childhood education advocates believe that play-based learning can be an effective tool in building independence and life skills among young children.

A 2022 review of nearly 40 studies compared guided play to direct instruction – when a teacher delivers clearly defined, planned lessons in a prescribed manner -- in children up to 8 years old. It found that guided play has a more significant positive impact than direct instruction on early math skills, shape knowledge, and being able to switch from one task to another.

EdWeek recently visited an early childhood program in Lakeland, Fla., run by WonderHere, to help our audience better understand how play-based activities can help cultivate the kinds of holistic skills in children that will help them succeed in elementary school, and in life.

This video is part of a five-part EdWeek series focusing on early childhood and the benefits of play-based learning for pre-kindergarteners & kindergarteners.