How Schools’ CTE Offerings Are Going High Tech
Curriculum

How Schools’ CTE Offerings Are Going High Tech

By Arianna Prothero — November 20, 2025 1 min read
Students in Bentonville public schools’ Ignite program work on projects during class on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark. The program offer career-pathway training for juniors and seniors in the district.
Students in Bentonville public schools’ Ignite program work on projects during class on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark. The program offers career-pathway training for juniors and seniors in the district.
Wesley Hitt for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Technology is playing a much bigger role in school districts’ career and technical education programs, a shift that experts say started during the pandemic and is continuing as the use of artificial intelligence expands across all sectors of society.

Over the past five years, the most popular category for new CTE programs in schools was for careers in digital technology, IT, AI, and cybersecurity, according to a survey of teachers, principals, and district leaders connected to career and technical education. The survey found that 28 percent of educators said their school or district had started these kinds of technology programs sometime within the past five years.

Experts say the creation of those new programs is driven largely by technological advances, such as the rapid development and adoption of AI-powered technologies, the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, and the expanding use of digital technologies in the workplace.

In addition to new offerings in technology-related fields, other career areas where new programs have taken root over the past five years include education; arts, entertainment, and design; and construction, the survey found.

As it is, the three most commonly offered CTE pathways in schools and districts are digital technology, IT, AI, and cybersecurity; construction, including architecture and civil engineering; and hospitality, including events, tourism, and culinary arts, according to the EdWeek Research Center survey.

In addition to rising interest in tech-focused CTE programming, all career and technical education programming is becoming more technology-oriented, said Michael Connet, the associate deputy executive director for outreach and partnerships for the Association for Career and Technical Education. He spoke with Education Week recently as part of a special report on AI in CTE.

“By virtue of the hands-on, experiential nature of CTE instruction, there hasn’t been historically a major role for educational technology in CTE classrooms,” he said. “That all changed because of the pandemic when teachers had to go remote and use the learning-management system for communication and virtual learning. Now that we’re back in person fully and doing things that are hands-on, ed tech has stayed with them.”

Following are three charts that illustrate these shifts in career and technical education:

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Tue., December 02, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How High Schools Can Prepare Students for College and Career
Explore how schools are reimagining high school with hands-on learning that prepares students for both college and career success.
Register
Wed., December 03, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar GoGuardian and Google: Proactive AI Safety in Schools
Learn how to safely adopt innovative AI tools while maintaining support for student well-being. 
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
Thu., December 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting Struggling Readers in Middle and High School
Join this free virtual event to learn more about policy, data, research, and experiences around supporting older students who struggle to read.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Curriculum NYC Teens Could Soon Bank at School as Part of a New Initiative
The effort in America's largest school district is part of a growing push for K-12 finance education.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
3 min read
Natalia Melo, community relations coordinator with Tampa Bay Federal Credit Union, teaches a financial literacy class to teens participating in East Tampa's summer work program.
Natalia Melo, community relations coordinator with Tampa Bay Federal Credit Union, teaches a financial literacy class to teens participating in East Tampa's summer work program. In New York City, a new pilot initiative will bring in-school banking to some of the city's high schools as part of a broader financial education push.
Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via TNS
Curriculum 84% of Teens Distrust the News. Why That Matters for Schools
Teenagers' distrust of the media could have disastrous consequences, new report says.
Alyson Klein
5 min read
girl with a laptop sitting on newspapers
iStock/Getty
Curriculum Opinion Here’s Why It’s Important for Teachers to Have a Say in Curriculum
Two curriculum publishers explain what gets in the way of giving teachers the best materials possible.
Rick Hess
5 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Curriculum The Many Reasons Teachers Supplement Their Core Curricula—and Why it Matters
Some experts warn against supplementing core programs with other resources. But educators say there can be good reasons to do so.
Sarah Schwartz
7 min read
First grade students listen as their teacher Megan Goes helps them craft alternate endings for stories they wrote together at Moorsbridge Elementary School in Portage, Mich., on Nov. 29, 2023.
First grade students listen as their teacher Megan Goes helps them craft alternate endings for stories they wrote together at Moorsbridge Elementary School in Portage, Mich., on Nov. 29, 2023. In reading classrooms nationwide, teachers tend to mix core and supplemental materials—whether out of necessity or by design.
Emily Elconin for Education Week
Load More ▼