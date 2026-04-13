How Far Can You Stretch a Starting Teacher Salary? We Crunched the Numbers
Teaching Profession

How Far Can You Stretch a Starting Teacher Salary? We Crunched the Numbers

By Elizabeth Heubeck — April 13, 2026 2 min read
Conceptual art collage. Yellow apple, as gold, on white plate with money symbol engraved, against purple background. Textured effect. Concept of food pricing and consumer economy.
Anton Vierietin/iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Teacher pay has long been a major pain point in the profession. It tops the list of educators’ grievances in survey after survey. Too often, it pushes teachers to consider different careers. And it makes the job unattractive to future would-be educators.

In recent years, policymakers at both the federal and state levels have worked to change the narrative by pushing for a $60,000 minimum teacher salary.

But to date, these efforts have mostly stalled or otherwise met obstacles. The Pay Teachers Act, introduced in 2023 in the U.S. Senate, has yet to pass. Nor has the American Teacher Act, a federal bill introduced in 2022.

Some states—including Maryland, Minnesota, and Indiana—have introduced or passed legislation requiring districts to meet the $60,000 minimum teacher salary. But the measures have had mixed success.

For instance, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a set of statewide policies and dedicated funding, requires Maryland school districts to reach a minimum teacher salary of $60,000 by July 1. So far, half of the state’s 24 districts have done so.

The Kent County school district in Maryland isn’t one of them, but it is close.

The annual starting salary for teachers is $56,240 in Kent County, a rural area whose proximity to the Chesapeake Bay is making it an increasingly popular place to live—as reflected in rising rents and property values, much like many other parts of the country. It is also a bit closer to the average starting teacher salary in the United States of about $47,000.

That begs the question: How far can you stretch a starting teacher salary under $60,000?

We crunched the numbers and came up with some sobering results. For context, we created a profile of a starting teacher in the Kent County schools as a healthy single adult without children, living independently without a roommate or partner to share expenses, and shouldering an average amount of student and other debt.

Click on the interactive chart below to see how a starting teacher in Kent County would, theoretically, pay expenses throughout the year with a $56,240 salary. Notably, the expenses leave no money for savings (homeownership or a wedding will have to wait unless someone else pays for it). And, like many other teachers, this one will need to get a second job or side hustle to end the year in the “black.”

NOTE: Figures collected as part of our “Annual Living Expense Calculator” are based on state and national averages, accordingly.

two piggy bank facing each other with very different saving strategies
E+

Average Living Expense Calculator for single adult living in Kent County, Md., earning $56,240.

FOOD = $6,625 per year
$6,000: groceries ($500 per month)

$624: fast food (one fast food meal per week averaging $12)

Sources: Lending Tree, Wallet Hub
HOUSING = $15,370
$1,728: based on average monthly utilities for one-bedroom rental

$13,644: based on average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Kent County, Md.

SOURCES: HUD’s Office of Policy Development and Research, Apartmentlist.com
TRANSPORTATION = $9,640
$6,444: based on $537 monthly payment for used car (average in 2026)

$1,055: annual cost of gas, based on $4/gallon, driving 130 miles per week

$900: average annual cost of car repairs

$1,240: annual cost of car insurance

SOURCES: Lendingtree.com, Consumer Affairs, Progressive.com
INTERNET & MOBILE = $2,580
$900: based on average monthly Internet bill of $75

$1,680: based on average monthly cellphone bill of $140

SOURCES: Reviews.org
MEDICAL = $1,990
$1,920: Based on average monthly contribution of $160 for single school employee to employer-sponsored health insurance

$70: based on average co-pay for 2 doctor visits

(Note: These costs are associated with someone who requires very little medical attention.)

Source: NCTQ
CIVIC (Entertainment, travel, pet care, etc.) = $6,690
$1,680: average cost of one casual, non-fast-food meal out per week: $35 (includes tip)

$480: average price of four concert tickets per year

$1,200: average annual cost of dog care (pet food, toys/treats, grooming, annual vet visit)

$3,330 Travel budget based on the following:
$350 one four-night stay in an Airbnb (cost split with another person)
$120 four-day car rental (cost spilt with another person)
$700 for one domestic round-trip airfare

Sources: Maryland.gov, Latestcost.com, airrori.com, travelersworld.com, BTS.gov
PERSONAL / MISCELLANEOUS = $2,655
$660: Annual cost of clothing

$600: Annual cost of gym membership

$215: Annual cost of one streaming service (Netflix)

$1,000: Annual cost of toiletries/wellness/skincare products

$180: Annual cost of cleaning supplies

Sources: Wallethub.com, Stronghomegym.com, Consumerreports.org, Federal Reserve Bank.
DEBT = $5,900
$4,100: based on national data (40% of teachers carry student loan debt averaging $340/month)

$1,800: in annual credit card payments, based on avg. credit card debt carried by Gen Z

Sources: Learning Policy Institute, Motley Fool
ANNUAL TAXES = $8,460
This amount is based on calculations of federal and state/local income tax due in 2026 for a single adult with no dependents in Maryland earning $56,240:

$4,568: Fed. income taxes
$3,890: Annual state/local income taxes

SOURCES: Comptroller of Maryland, Nerdwallet.com
TOTAL ANNUAL LIVING EXPENSES

$59,910


Using these calculations, a healthy single adult earning a starting teacher salary in Kent County, MD, living a modest lifestyle, and carrying an average amount of debt will easily fall short on basic living expenses by more than $3,000. Notably, these calculations do not include any money toward savings.

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.

Vanessa Solis, Associate Design Director contributed to this article.

Events

Wed., April 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Unlocking Success for Struggling Adolescent Readers
The Science of Reading transformed K-3 literacy. Now it's time to extend that focus to students in grades 6 through 12.
Content provided by STARI
Register
Thu., May 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., April 14, 2026, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Climb: A New Framework for Career Readiness in the Age of AI
Discover practical strategies to redefine career readiness in K–12 and move beyond credentials to develop true capability and character.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Opinion It Took Me 20 Years to Learn Teacher Observations Aren’t the Worst
Teachers often hate being observed. Mentoring a student-teacher has given me a new perspective.
Ben Inouye
4 min read
0327 opinion Inouye rethinking teacher observation 1654762438
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images
Teaching Profession Teachers Say Student Behavior Has Made the Job (Almost) Impossible
Teachers say their morale is affected when student misbehavior is on the rise.
Olina Banerji
3 min read
swingspaces pgk 38
A sign reminds students about classroom norms at an elementary school on Aug. 15, 2025 in Bowie, Md. Many teachers in a recent Education Week survey said student behavior was a top problem—and affected their morale.
Pete Kiehart for Education Week
Teaching Profession 'Treated as a Professional': How District and School Leaders Can Boost Teacher Morale
California educators talked about the support they need at an event hosted by Education Week and EdSource.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
tk
From left, Alicia Simba, a transitional kindergarten teacher; Eric Lewis, a science teacher; Vito Chiala, a principal; Chris Hoffman, a school superintendent; and moderator Diana Lambert of EdSource appear on a panel during the State of Teaching discussion in San Francisco on March 19, 2026. The administrators and classroom educators spoke of what it takes to boost teacher morale.
Andrew Reed/EdSource
Teaching Profession Data From 50 States: Teachers on Class Sizes, Improving Morale, and How Salaries Stack Up
Teachers across the states report that they make a significant amount beyond what they earn teaching.
Holly Kurtz & Stephen Sawchuk
1 min read
Allyson Maldonado, a New Teacher Support Coach, brainstorms during New Teacher Support Coaches Professional Learning session on November 7, 2025 at Center for Professional Development in Fresno. California.
Allyson Maldonado, a New Teacher Support Coach, brainstorms during New Teacher Support Coaches Professional Learning session on November 7, 2025 at Center for Professional Development in Fresno. California.
Andri Tambunan for Education Week
Load More ▼