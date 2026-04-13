How Far Can You Stretch a Starting Teacher Salary? We Crunched the Numbers

Teacher pay has long been a major pain point in the profession. It tops the list of educators’ grievances in survey after survey. Too often, it pushes teachers to consider different careers. And it makes the job unattractive to future would-be educators.
In recent years, policymakers at both the federal and state levels have worked to change the narrative by pushing for a $60,000 minimum teacher salary.
But to date, these efforts have mostly stalled or otherwise met obstacles. The Pay Teachers Act, introduced in 2023 in the U.S. Senate, has yet to pass. Nor has the American Teacher Act, a federal bill introduced in 2022.
Some states—including Maryland, Minnesota, and Indiana—have introduced or passed legislation requiring districts to meet the $60,000 minimum teacher salary. But the measures have had mixed success.
For instance, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a set of statewide policies and dedicated funding, requires Maryland school districts to reach a minimum teacher salary of $60,000 by July 1. So far, half of the state’s 24 districts have done so.
The Kent County school district in Maryland isn’t one of them, but it is close.
The annual starting salary for teachers is $56,240 in Kent County, a rural area whose proximity to the Chesapeake Bay is making it an increasingly popular place to live—as reflected in rising rents and property values, much like many other parts of the country. It is also a bit closer to the average starting teacher salary in the United States of about $47,000.
That begs the question: How far can you stretch a starting teacher salary under $60,000?
We crunched the numbers and came up with some sobering results. For context, we created a profile of a starting teacher in the Kent County schools as a healthy single adult without children, living independently without a roommate or partner to share expenses, and shouldering an average amount of student and other debt.
Click on the interactive chart below to see how a starting teacher in Kent County would, theoretically, pay expenses throughout the year with a $56,240 salary. Notably, the expenses leave no money for savings (homeownership or a wedding will have to wait unless someone else pays for it). And, like many other teachers, this one will need to get a second job or side hustle to end the year in the “black.”
NOTE: Figures collected as part of our “Annual Living Expense Calculator” are based on state and national averages, accordingly.
Average Living Expense Calculator for single adult living in Kent County, Md., earning $56,240.
$624: fast food (one fast food meal per week averaging $12)
Sources: Lending Tree, Wallet Hub
$13,644: based on average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Kent County, Md.
SOURCES: HUD’s Office of Policy Development and Research, Apartmentlist.com
$1,055: annual cost of gas, based on $4/gallon, driving 130 miles per week
$900: average annual cost of car repairs
$1,240: annual cost of car insurance
SOURCES: Lendingtree.com, Consumer Affairs, Progressive.com
$1,680: based on average monthly cellphone bill of $140
SOURCES: Reviews.org
$70: based on average co-pay for 2 doctor visits
(Note: These costs are associated with someone who requires very little medical attention.)
Source: NCTQ
$480: average price of four concert tickets per year
$1,200: average annual cost of dog care (pet food, toys/treats, grooming, annual vet visit)
$3,330 Travel budget based on the following:
$350 one four-night stay in an Airbnb (cost split with another person)
$120 four-day car rental (cost spilt with another person)
$700 for one domestic round-trip airfare
Sources: Maryland.gov, Latestcost.com, airrori.com, travelersworld.com, BTS.gov
$600: Annual cost of gym membership
$215: Annual cost of one streaming service (Netflix)
$1,000: Annual cost of toiletries/wellness/skincare products
$180: Annual cost of cleaning supplies
Sources: Wallethub.com, Stronghomegym.com, Consumerreports.org, Federal Reserve Bank.
$1,800: in annual credit card payments, based on avg. credit card debt carried by Gen Z
Sources: Learning Policy Institute, Motley Fool
$4,568: Fed. income taxes
$3,890: Annual state/local income taxes
SOURCES: Comptroller of Maryland, Nerdwallet.com
$59,910
Using these calculations, a healthy single adult earning a starting teacher salary in Kent County, MD, living a modest lifestyle, and carrying an average amount of debt will easily fall short on basic living expenses by more than $3,000. Notably, these calculations do not include any money toward savings.
Vanessa Solis, Associate Design Director contributed to this article.