Chicago Schools Prepare Students and Parents as Trump Threatens National Guard
School Climate & Safety

Chicago Schools Prepare Students and Parents as Trump Threatens National Guard

By Kate Perez, Chicago Tribune — September 03, 2025 3 min read
Students file in for the first day of school at Courtenay Language Arts Center in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, Aug. 18, 2025.
Students file in for the first day of school at Courtenay Language Arts Center in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, Aug. 18, 2025.
E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Chicago school district has sent multiple emails to families assuring them the district is prepared for a potential National Guard presence in the city after comments from President Donald Trump stating Chicago is next for deploying military force.

In the midst of the uncertainty, the city’s schools reiterated to parents and students that school is a safe place in a letter sent out Aug. 28. No families in the district are required to share their immigration status with Chicago Public Schools, and the district is committed to not working with or sharing student records with officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE.

The concerns come after repeated remarks from Trump indicating his intent to send troops to Chicago to curb perceived violence in the city, despite a drop in crime rates in the last year. Last week, the Trump administration asked to use the Great Lakes Naval Base in North Chicago ahead of a potential “immigration operation.”

See Also

2 SEL maxresdefault BS
Student Well-Being Video 'This City Is Theirs’: How One Chicago Program Is Implementing SEL
Kaylee Domzalski, July 22, 2022
3:34

Then, Trump doubled down at an unrelated press conference Tuesday in the Oval Office. “We’re going in,” Trump said when asked about deploying the National Guard in Chicago. “I didn’t say when, but we’re going in.”

The letter also advises families and students to take extra safety precautions, including having a group of parents and students to walk to and from school together, creating a carpool group or buddy system while on public transportation, and sharing information quickly if needed.

Quick communication between community members has already started in some neighborhoods, Lowell Elementary School Local School Council member Magdalena Martinez said. If she hears that ICE officers are in the Humboldt Park neighborhood she spreads the word so everyone knows.

“The first place I tell is the school,” Martinez said.

Fear is especially apparent in immigrant communities, Martinez said. Grocery stores seem emptier since talk of the National Guard started. Parents are worried about leaving the house, let alone letting their children leave for school, she added.

“They’re scared of sending them to school because they don’t know if they’re going to pick up their kids,” Martinez said. “Our people are already scared. They don’t need to be more scared.”

The district solidified its stance on working with immigration enforcement last year when the Chicago board of education passed a resolution stating the district will not provide assistance to ICE in the enforcement of federal civil immigration law. It also states ICE is not permitted access to district facilities or personnel unless it has a criminal warrant.

For now, Martinez’s two granddaughters in Chicago schools are unaware of the potential threats their classmates might face. Ages 3 and 9, they are too small to know, she said, though they might soon be faced with National Guard officers in their neighborhood.

“That’s the reality, that they’re going to be seeing things like this and then we got to tell them, which is very hard to do, because you don’t want them to live in an environment where all have to be scared where we live and where we’re at or who we talk to,” Martinez said.

It is unclear if Trump will follow through on his deployment threats. The president’s use of the National Guard in Los Angeles during protests earlier this year was deemed illegal by a judge Tuesday morning.

“We don’t know when or even if this will happen, but I want our school communities to know that CPS is prepared,” Chicago schools interim CEO Macquline King said at a recent board of education meeting. “I know that anxiety among many families has been high since the new administration took office, so the possibility of an even greater federal presence in our city has been making this tension that much worse.”

Kate Perez
Chicago Tribune
Related Tags:
Illinois

Copyright (c) 2025, Chicago Tribune. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Wed., September 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Rethinking Attendance: Leadership Strategies with AI and Student Data
Move beyond myths & use data/AI to boost student engagement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How Are We Preparing Students for Evolving Career Paths?
Are you preparing students with the right skills? Join our webinar to learn how to foster adaptability & future-proof their careers.
Content provided by International Baccalaureate
Register
Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Two Children, Ages 8 and 10, Killed in Minneapolis School Shooting
Seventeen people were injured in the new academic year's first school shooting.
Caitlynn Peetz, Brooke Schultz & Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
Parents await news during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minn., on Aug. 27, 2025.
Parents await news during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, 2025. This is the first school shooting of the new academic year.
Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP
School Climate & Safety Schools Reopen in D.C. With Parents on Edge Over Trump's Armed Patrols
Mayor Muriel Bowser noted that some families might keep their children out of school because of immigration concerns.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Armed members of the Ohio National Guard pass by children playing in a water feature at The Wharf on Aug. 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Armed members of the Ohio National Guard pass by children playing in a water feature in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 25, 2025. Schools in the nation's capital have reopened with parents on edge over the presence of thousands of National Guard troops.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
School Climate & Safety Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Creating Inclusive Classrooms?
Answer 7 questions about creating inclusive classrooms for students.
School Climate & Safety Sandy Hook Survivor: Teachers Need a Louder Voice in School Safety Debates
Aspiring teachers also need the opportunity to talk about gun violence during their time in college, Abbey Clements said.
Olina Banerji
6 min read
Abbey Clements, of Newton, Conn., speaks during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago.
Abbey Clements, of Newton, Conn., speaks during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. Clements co-founded an advocacy group, Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence, to amplify teachers' voices on issues like gun control.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Load More ▼