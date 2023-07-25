Here’s What’s in Florida’s New African American History Standards
Social Studies

Here’s What’s in Florida’s New African American History Standards

By Ileana Najarro — July 25, 2023 1 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., on July 21, 2023. Harris spoke out against the new standards adopted by the Florida State Board of Education in the teaching of Black history.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., on July 21, 2023. Harris spoke out against the new standards adopted by the Florida state board of education in the teaching of Black history.
Fran Ruchalski/The Florida Times-Union via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Florida’s board of education approved new standards for teaching African American history in grades K-12 this month, and they face a national backlash.

Several new standards were written, especially in the younger grades, which drew concerns from educators and public officials in their framing, including a contentious standard on the potential benefits gained from enslavement.

To review all the new standards, see pages 3-21 of this Florida department of education document:

Florida law has required instruction on African American history since 1994. To see how the new standards compare to the existing state standards on the topic, see the changes made to elementary grades here:

And see the changes made to middle school standards here:

Read More

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. July 18, 2023. For DeSantis, Tuesday was supposed to mark a major moment to help reset his stagnant Republican presidential campaign. But yet again, the moment was overshadowed by Donald Trump. The former president was the overwhelming focus for much of the day as DeSantis spoke out at a press conference and sat for a highly anticipated interview designed to reassure anxious donors and primary voters that he's still well-positioned to defeat Trump.
Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference in West Columbia, S.C., on July 18, 2023. Florida officials approved new African American history standards that drew national backlash, and which DeSantis defended.
Sean Rayford/AP
Social Studies Florida's New African American History Standards: What's Behind the Backlash
Ileana Najarro, July 25, 2023
9 min read

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., August 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Educators & EdTech: Co-Designing Tomorrow's Classroom
Join our interactive discussion on integrating voices in edtech product development. Discover the power of co-creation, hear real conversations, and be part of shaping the future of digital learning.
Content provided by Giant Steps by GoGuardian
Register
Thu., August 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Start the School Year Strong: How K-12 Leaders Can Create Thriving Schools for Teachers and Staff
Join this free event to get inspired by creative and proven ways to motivate your team the entire school year.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Social Studies Q&A To Teach a Fuller American Story, Teachers Grapple With Japanese American History
A pilot workshop gave teachers an immersive take on Japanese American incarceration during World War II.
Ileana Najarro
7 min read
Park Ranger Kurt Ikeda leads the teachers through a tour at the Minidoka National Historic Site's Visitor Center on July 6, 2023.
National Park Ranger Kurt Ikeda leads teachers through a tour July 6, 2023, at the Minidoka National Historic Site in southern Idaho, where more than 13,000 Japanese Americans were incarcerated during World War II.
Courtesy of Japanese American Museum of Oregon
Social Studies Opinion Mock Trials? Debates? Here's a Better Way to Approach Supreme Court Decisions in Class
Steer clear of any instructional method that opens the door to questioning the humanity of your students, says a social studies teacher.
Larry Ferlazzo
7 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Social Studies Q&A 'I Must Teach Truth to Power': A Top History Teacher Discusses 'Divisive Concepts' Laws
Veteran history teacher Kurt Russell assesses the challenges ahead for social studies teachers.
Sarah Schwartz
5 min read
060723 kurt russell headshot horizontal BS
Courtesy of the Ohio Education Association
Social Studies Social Studies Groups Are Training Teachers to Navigate 'Divisive Concepts' Laws
They're teaching how to defend the discipline against charges of indoctrination and maintain quality despite curricular restrictions.
Sarah Schwartz
8 min read
Teachers walk out onto a field of speech bubble shaped holes.
Collage by Vanessa Solis/Education Week (Images: iStock/Getty Images)
Load More ▼