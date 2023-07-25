Here’s What’s in Florida’s New African American History Standards

Florida’s board of education approved new standards for teaching African American history in grades K-12 this month, and they face a national backlash .

Several new standards were written, especially in the younger grades, which drew concerns from educators and public officials in their framing, including a contentious standard on the potential benefits gained from enslavement.

To review all the new standards, see pages 3-21 of this Florida department of education document:

Florida law has required instruction on African American history since 1994. To see how the new standards compare to the existing state standards on the topic, see the changes made to elementary grades here:

And see the changes made to middle school standards here: