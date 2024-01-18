More than 1 in 4 Schools Targeted for Improvement, Survey Finds
Accountability What the Research Says

More than 1 in 4 Schools Targeted for Improvement, Survey Finds

By Sarah D. Sparks — January 18, 2024 2 min read
Vector illustration of diverse children, students climbing up on a top of a stack of staggered books.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Twenty-nine percent of public schools have made comprehensive or targeted improvement under federal and state accountability systems.

Schools must develop an improvement plan if they miss state academic, graduation rate, or other accountability goals for two years in a row. They use targeted plans if individual student groups, for example, perform in the bottom 5 percent of all students in a state in math. Schools require comprehensive improvement plans if multiple student groups fall behind, or if high schools graduate fewer than 67 percent of their students from high school after four years.

These are the first school improvement plan findings from the National Center for Education Statistics’ School Pulse Panel, a bimonthly survey on how schools have responded to and recovered from pandemic disruptions. The current data come from a nationally representative group of more than 1,500 schools from every state and Washington, D.C., who were surveyed in November.

See Also

shutterstock 151162832
Shutterstock
School & District Management Opinion Stop Wasting Your Time on School Improvement Plans That Don't Work. Try This Instead
Peter DeWitt, November 21, 2022
6 min read

The new data also show that schools focus most often on changing their reading and math curriculums in their improvement plans. Less than a third prioritize teacher professional development or student engagement.

Experts worry improvement efforts will be a heavier lift as the end of federal pandemic aid for schools arrives in the next school year.

Student absenteeism also continues to be a concern for school leaders as schools work to turn around low academic achievement. Thirty-six states include chronic absenteeism (generally defined as missing 10 percent or more of school days) as an additional indicator in school accountability ratings.

The Everyone Graduates Center at Johns Hopkins University and the non-profit group Attendance Works have found that two-thirds of public school students now attend a school with high or extreme chronic absenteeism, up from 26 percent during the 2017-18 school year.

In its survey, NCES found that while public schools overall report daily average attendance rates of 90 percent.

Fifty-two percent of schools in high-poverty communities said they are “moderately” or “extremely” concerned about student absenteeism, compared to 39 percent of all public schools in the study.

Hedy Chang, director of Attendance Works, said focusing on daily attendance rates may give schools a false sense of security about absenteeism.

“Average daily attendance really answers the question how many kids typically show up each day,” she said. “It doesn’t tell you how many and which kids are missing so much school they might be academically at risk. With 90 percent average daily attendance, you could be having a 30 or 40 percent chronic absenteeism easily.”

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Mon., January 22, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Building Early Literacy Programs
Learn how strong early literacy programs can set EVERY child up for long-term success. Join district leaders sharing key strategies & resources.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2024 Survey Results: Key Recruitment & Retention Trends 
Discover what attracts and repels K-12 job seekers. Get insights from EdWeek's nationwide EdRecruiter survey to strengthen your district’s recruitment and retention. 
Register
Wed., January 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Strategies for More Effective Progress Monitoring
Learn practical, evidence-based strategies for improving school-wide acceptance and use of progress monitoring data.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Accountability Why a Judge Stopped Texas from Issuing A-F School Ratings
Districts argued the new metric would make it appear as if schools have worsened—even though outcomes have actually improved in many cases.
Evie Blad
2 min read
Laura BakerEducation Week via Canva (1)
Canva
Accountability Why These Districts Are Suing to Stop Release of A-F School Ratings
A change in how schools will be graded has prompted legal action from about a dozen school districts in Texas.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Handwritten red letter grades cover a blue illustration of a classic brick school building.
Laura Baker, Canva
Accountability What the Research Says What Should Schools Do to Build on 20 Years of NCLB Data?
The education law yielded a cornucopia of student information, but not scalable turnaround for schools, an analysis finds.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Photo of magnifying glass and charts.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Accountability Education Secretary: Standardized Tests Should No Longer Be a 'Hammer'
But states won't ease accountability requirements until federal law tells them to do so, policy experts say.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
Close up of a student holding pencil and writing the answer on a bubble sheet assessment test with blurred students at their desks in the background
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼