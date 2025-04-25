From Dance to History: How Schools Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

In a matter of days, Cinco de Mayo celebrations will once again fill communities all over the United States with vibrant colors, delicious food, captivating dances, genial attitudes, beautiful songs—an overall infectious good time.

Despite some misconceptions, Cinco de Mayo does not celebrate Mexican Independence Day, a status the country achieved more than 50 years prior to the events for the holiday, which celebrates a major battlefield victory in 1862 in a war with the French.

In Mexico, Cinco de Mayo isn’t a major holiday outside of the state where the battle took place, but it has become one in the United States, especially in areas with a large ethnically Mexican population. As USA Today reported , its popularity grew in this country during the Chicano movement of the 1960s and 1970s, as activists linked their own struggle for cultural recognition with that of 19th century Mexicans fighting against a foreign power.

For American schools, there’s plenty of ways to observe the holiday, whether it’s a Mexican-themed lunch, or having a traditional Mexican performance put on for the students to enjoy. School systems use the holiday to celebrate their Mexican American staff, students, and overall community.

Here’s how various districts and schools teach about this historic day and make it an opportunity for fun.

Learning through food and games

✈️ Mrs. Thompson’s kindergarten class embarked on a journey to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Our little travelers explored Mexican traditions, diving into activities like posing for family photos, reading "Chicks and Salsa," and making their own salsa. 💙 💛 #TheWarriorWay pic.twitter.com/McCK00Oc1D — Ontario Schools (@SchoolsOntario) May 13, 2024

Wares Ferry Road Elementary celebrated Cinco De Mayo with fun, food, and games! #cincodemayo pic.twitter.com/AaxrIgLt3w — Montgomery Public Schools (@MPSAL) May 9, 2023

Our Spanish I-III classes delved into the rich history behind the Cinco de Mayo holiday! 🎉 Some lucky students even got to crack open 'cascarones' - eggshells filled with confetti - over their willing classmates' heads! #rollblue #GrowingTogether pic.twitter.com/MU2E9MBFJw — Dike-New Hartford Community Schools (@DNHSchools) May 8, 2024

Traditional dances and a classic Mariachi band

Students and staff at Loring Elementary School celebrated with the community on Friday, singing songs in Spanish and performing traditional dances while wearing handcrafted costumes.



¡Feliz Cinco de Mayo!#MPSProud#cincodemayo pic.twitter.com/rBjIJw9aHL — Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) May 6, 2024

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, the @Dobbs_Elem folklorico dance team held a special performance for the school on Friday! Great job, students! pic.twitter.com/TYNyEhZD8j — Rockwall ISD (@rockwallschools) May 5, 2024

We had a special treat to spice up our Cinco de Mayo celebration year! Mrs. Gonzales, with help from our PTA, brought the heart and soul of Mexico to our school!!! Happy Cinco de Mayo everyone!!! pic.twitter.com/wgZ6Os2bdY — Frenship Middle School (@FrenshipMS) May 3, 2024

I emceed the @NickAnimation Cinco de Mayo event today, and we were lucky to have the supremely adorable Haddon Avenue STEAM Academy mariachi band play for us! straight out of Pacoima! #lasmargaritas #CincoDeMayo pic.twitter.com/2VxPItHK5i — Lalo Alcaraz (@laloalcaraz) May 3, 2019

San Marcos High School's Mariachi Nuevo Cascabel visited each campus on Friday, May 3 for an early Cinco de Mayo celebration! Thank you to our mariachi program for your wonderful performances, and encouraging our Rattlers about taking part in the program in the future! #RattlerUp pic.twitter.com/u2MJceWW3L — San Marcos CISD (@SanMarcosCISD) May 3, 2024

A little bit of everything

Feliz Cinco de Mayo! 🎉 Let's celebrate with delicious food, vibrant colors, and lots of joy. Cheers to all the fun and fiesta! #CincodeMayo pic.twitter.com/kaj1Vdkrp7 — El Rancho Schools (@ElRanchoSchools) May 5, 2024

Thank you for making our 2024 Cinco de Mayo celebration a success! #nfldedu #elevate pic.twitter.com/G7liFG12rx — Northfield Public Schools (@NFLDSchools) May 8, 2024

CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATIONS: Our schools did an amazing job celebrating Cinco de Mayo! 🎉 Students learned about the history and culture of Mexico, participated in fun activities, and enjoyed incredible student performances. pic.twitter.com/5trFPe9jiY — Westminster SD (@westminstersd) May 6, 2024

Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate! Another successful OHS Cinco de Mayo celebration @BronchoNews pic.twitter.com/6Orknl1jN7 — Odessa High School (@BigRedBronchos) May 3, 2024

Many #SAUSD schools joined the festivities of Cinco de Mayo, hosting vibrant celebrations. Take a glimpse into the lively fiesta brought to life at Edison ES! #Repost - Our Edison @ecesausd scholars really set the tone for this weekend’s Cinco de Mayo festivities! #WeAreSAUSD pic.twitter.com/xmN0UxJbPO — Santa Ana USD (@SantaAnaUSD) May 6, 2024

Bison Band, Latino Leaders, and NHS representing at the Cinco de mayo parade today! pic.twitter.com/5sAAcvSn4b — Buena Vista High School (@OPS_BuenaVista) May 11, 2024