Education Department Moves Special Ed. and Civil Rights to Other Agencies

This story is developing and will be updated.

The U.S. Department of Education has begun outsourcing responsibility for overseeing the nation’s sprawling special education system and enforcing civil rights law in schools to other federal agencies, after months of previewing dramatic efforts to restructure both core functions.

Department officials announced the moves on Tuesday morning to advocacy group representatives, who shared accounts of the discussions with Education Week on the condition of anonymity. Additional details about the moves weren’t immediately available.

The officials said the Education Department office that oversees special education and rehabilitative services will move to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The office for civil rights will move to the U.S. Department of Justice, according to those present in the meetings. Both moves have been suggested for months, and the conservative policy agenda Project 2025 that has guided many Trump administration moves recommends both changes.

In a June 16 letter to advocates obtained by Education Week, two of the department’s political appointees said the federal government will continue to enforce special education law and support students’ pursuit of academic and career opportunities.

“We will scale back micromanagement where it hinders success, but the Department is committed to bolstering efficacy of federal oversight where it is essential,” wrote Kim Richey and Kelly Rogers, who were appointed by President Donald Trump to oversee special education and rehabilitative services, respectively.

Tuesday’s announcements mark the latest steps by the second Trump administration toward its goal of eliminating the Education Department. More than 100 K-12 and higher education programs are already relocating to one of five agencies, including Labor and HHS.

Formally closing the Education Department altogether requires an act of Congress. But the administration has been moving aggressively toward that goal on its own since taking office in January 2025. On top of efforts to offload programs to other agencies, the department has also reduced its staff by nearly half, canceled more than $2 billion in previously awarded grants, and proposed dramatic budget cuts for future years.

A federal judge in May 2025 halted the administration’s ongoing efforts to shrink the department in response to two lawsuits challenging the staff reductions. But the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that ruling two months later, allowing the department to proceed with downsizing while the litigation proceeds.

In an explanatory document that accompanied the fiscal 2026 budget Congress approved in February, lawmakers from both parties cast doubt on the value and legality of interagency agreements like the ones the Education Department has used to move day-to-day management of its programs to other agencies.

Appropriators wrote they were “concerned that fragmenting responsibilities for education programs across multiple agencies will create inefficiencies, result in additional costs to the American taxpayer, and cause delays and administrative challenges in Federal funding reaching States, school districts, and schools.”

But Republican lawmakers blocked efforts from Democrats to amend the legislation to explicitly prohibit those agreements. The fiscal 2027 education budget bill House Republicans are currently advancing includes no mention of the interagency agreements.

Placing special ed. in HHS worries some advocates

Advocates for students with disabilities have been decrying the prospect of the HHS move ever since Education Secretary Linda McMahon floated it during her Senate confirmation hearing in February 2025. They worry that funding—starting with billions of dollars Congress approved in February for the upcoming school year—will be disrupted, and that support for schools depriving students of needed services will dwindle.

They’ve also criticized the symbolic message sent by the move of disability programs to the Department of Health and Human Services.

McMahon has countered that the administration believes removing the Education Department from the equation will help special education funding flow more easily to states, schools, and students. Federal law still requires schools to provide K-12 students with a free and appropriate education for students with disabilities regardless of cost.

The special education move, while not inherently catastrophic, threatens to place federal staffers in a workplace culture that clashes with their current focus on disability services, said Larry Wexler, who served as a division director in the Education Department’s office of special education programs from 2006 until late 2024.

HHS, for instance, doesn’t have relationships with school districts like the Education Department does. The agency is “inherently a model that is incompatible with education because it’s a medical model,” Wexler said. “It’s just not the same mentality.”

Trump has repeatedly pitched major special education changes

Ever since 1975, when Congress signed what’s now known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act into law, the federal government has operated two special education offices—one that supplies funding for direct services to students, and another for discretionary grants that fuel special education research, training, technology development, parent assistance, and data collection.

The special education offices originated in the iteration of HHS that was known as the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare. The education portion of that agency splintered off in 1979, when Congress established the Department of Education as a standalone agency.

Those two Education Department offices currently administer $15 billion for special education each year. Trump’s two budget proposals so far both pitched eliminating competitive special education grants that the federal government has offered since the law’s inception.

Under Trump’s budget proposals, funding for those grants—for priorities like data collection, research, teacher training, and technology development—would shift to the Part B formula funding states by law must distribute to schools.

During last year’s budget negotiations, Congress ultimately rejected that proposal , which would require a lengthy process of reauthorizing IDEA for the first time in more than two decades .

While waiting for Congress to weigh in last year, though, the department under Trump and McMahon in September abruptly canceled more than $30 million in competitive IDEA grants that were awarded during previous administrations, as part of a broader and unprecedented crackdown on ongoing federally funded projects .

Still, more than 460 ongoing discretionary IDEA grants remain active, on top of the more than $15 billion in federal formula dollars states distribute to school districts each year to help cover special education costs.