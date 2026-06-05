Congress Is Working on a New K-12 Budget. See What’s Proposed for Key Programs
Education Funding

Congress Is Working on a New K-12 Budget. See What’s Proposed for Key Programs

House lawmakers advanced major cuts to Title I and several competitive Ed. Dept. grants
By Mark Lieberman — June 05, 2026 1 min read
CapHillJune05
Members of the U.S. House appropriations subcommittee for Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education adjourn after approving a 2027 spending bill in an 11-7, party-line vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on June 5, 2026. The spending bill from House Republicans cuts $1.6 billion from Title I.
Marvin Joseph/Education Week
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Congress has kicked off negotiations over the federal budget, and lawmakers are poised to clash over whether and how much to cut education investments for the 2027-28 school year.

The House appropriations subcommittee focused on education and labor issues on Friday morning advanced its fiscal 2027 budget bill on a party line vote of 11-7. The bill cuts $1.6 billion from annual Title I grants for low-income students, eliminates billions of dollars in formula and competitive grants for schools and colleges, and slashes investment in education research.

During the markup, Republican lawmakers praised the bill as a prudent effort to balance investment in important programs with necessary austerity. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., characterized the plan as “a step on the path to eliminating public education.”

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Before the subcommittee voted, Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., proposed amendments that would restore current-year funding levels for two competitive grant programs: Full-Service Community Schools ($150 million) and Preschool Development Grants ($315 million). The current version of the bill from House Republicans—as well as President Donald Trump’s budget proposal—eliminates funding for both.

CapHillJune06
Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., during the appropriations subcommittee markup session on June 5, 2026, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Marvin Joseph/Education Week

Hoyer didn’t ask for a vote on either amendment, instead lamenting that subcommittee amendments during budget bill markups in recent years have become exclusively partisan.

The bill now goes to the full House appropriations committee for a markup on June 9. A committee report with more details on specific line items will arrive early next week.

In the meantime, take a look at our graphic comparing this week’s education funding proposals to the current funding levels, and to the Trump administration’s wish list.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

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