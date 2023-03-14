Braille and Language Development: What Teachers Should Know
Special Education What the Research Says

Braille and Language Development: What Teachers Should Know

By Sarah D. Sparks — March 14, 2023 4 min read
Technology assistive device for persons with visual impairment
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Washington, D.C.

The overwhelming majority of vision-impaired children attend regular public schools, rather than specialty schools for the blind, and few have teachers who are trained to understand differences between tactile and visual language, experts say.

That can be problematic because understanding these different language modes can be critical for teachers to boost literacy skills for their visually impaired students, according to researchers at the American Association for the Advancement of Science conference here earlier this month.

About 3 percent of U.S. children are blind or have low vision even with corrective lenses, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of them read and write using braille, a tactile language that uses small raised groups of raised dots.

Braille has been used to represent more than 50 world languages, as well as math and scientific figures and musical notation. (The tactile writing system was created in France in 1829, building off military codes developed to allow soldiers to communicate in the dark.) While visually impaired readers recognize braille through touch, those with normal vision often learn to recognize braille patterns by sight instead.

There are no national data on how many children with low vision are learning or fluent in braille; often-cited estimates of about 1 in 10 blind students who are fluent in braille in grades K-12 are more than a decade out of date.

“We’re in a constant battle of trying to keep up with the need,” said M. Cay Holbrook, a special education professor at the University of British Columbia.

Holbrook and her colleagues found that only 26 teacher-education programs in North America include training in braille and its connection to print and oral literacy. This leaves many districts, particularly those in rural areas, with little professional development support for educators working with low-vision readers.

“Often paras with no knowledge of braille become the primary teachers of reading to visually impaired children,” Holbrook said. “In my almost 40 years of preparing teachers, fewer than 10 percent are native tactile readers [meaning they grew up reading the language tactilely, usually because they or a family member has low vision]. Ninety percent read braille visually.”

Teachers who only receive training in reading braille visually often mistakenly consider the tactile language just a “code” for print, Holbrook said. That’s a problem, because differences in the two language modes can be invisible to those reading braille visually instead of by touch.

Differences in print and braille

Braille uses a two-by-three matrix of raised dots (called a “cell”) to represent individual letters as well as 180 contractions representing groups of letters or words. Researchers have found that differences in the way words are broken up in braille and print can lead to misunderstandings for visually impaired students taught by sighted teachers.

For example, braille contracts “ER” into a single cell which represents those two letters. In a word like “runner,” where the "-er” is a suffix, this contraction doesn’t change how a student with regular or low vision would naturally break up the word.

By contrast, look at the word “redraw.” In braille, it is made of five cells including a contraction: “r-ED-r-a-w.” In this case, the braille contraction bridges the natural break between the prefix “re-" and stem word “draw” in print. The student reading braille tactilely could mistakenly pronounce the word “red-raw.”

“Reading and writing braille is not simply a matter of ‘decoding’ or ‘encoding’ contractions to and from print,” said Robert Englebrotson, an associate professor of linguistics at Rice University.

In two related studies, Englebrotson and his colleagues looked at how visually impaired readers recognized morphemes, the smallest meaningful units of a word. In both a study of adults and a separate one of students in grades 1-4, the researchers found that readers were slower and made significantly more mistakes when writing words that included a morpheme that bridged a contraction in braille—like “ED” did in “redraw.”

Visually impaired children made more than 40 percent more errors in reading the word “mistook"—which in braille includes a contraction “ST” that bridged the prefix “mis-" and stem word “took"—than the mistakes they made when reading “crystal,” which does not include a bridging “ST” contraction.

Similarly, adults were slower and 15 percent more likely to make mistakes when reading words with bridging contractions in braille.

“If teachers who are usually visual readers of braille primarily understand and have experienced braille as a code that represents print, then they may unconsciously or not teach students to use a more print-like reading strategy,” said Englebrotson. “But if teachers intentionally conceptualize braille as a writing system that represents spoken language parallel to, equal to, and not dependent on print, then they may better enable students to achieve reading fluency.”

Emerging technology—from braille translation software and keyboards to portable electronic braille displays—can help support students with low vision in a general education classroom. Audio books and read-along software availability also grew significantly for sighted and blind students during the pandemic, when school library systems like New York City’s moved to provide more virtual access to text.

But Englebrotson and Holbrook also said teacher education programs should incorporate different modes of language—not just to better serve blind students—also to to develop a deeper understanding of the elements of how all readers develop understanding of language.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Thu., March 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum How to Motivate All Students and Keep Them Engaged
Join us for this forum highlighting strategies schools and educators are using to keep K-12 students on track academically.
Register
Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., March 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Exploring Staff Shortage Impact on Education
Learn about the impact of staff shortages, changing roles of educators, and how technology supports teachers & students.
Content provided by Promethean
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Special Education Obituary Judy Heumann, a Powerful Advocate for Special Education and Disability Rights, Dies at 75
The renowned activist who helped secure legislation protecting the rights of disabled people, has died at age 75.
The Associated Press
3 min read
Judy Heumann, center, is applauded during her swearing-in as U.S. Assistant Secretary for Special Education and Rehabilitative Service by Judge Gail Bereola, left, in Berkeley, Calif., in June 1993. Standing at left is Berkeley Mayor Loni Hancock with sign language interpreter Joseph Quinn, and Julie Weissman, right. Heumann, a renowned disability rights activist who helped secure legislation protecting the rights of disabled people, has died at age 75.
Judy Heumann, center, is applauded during her swearing-in as U.S. Assistant Secretary for Special Education and Rehabilitative Service by Judge Gail Bereola, left, in Berkeley, Calif., in June 1993. Standing at left is Berkeley Mayor Loni Hancock with sign language interpreter Joseph Quinn, and Julie Weissman, right. Heumann, a renowned disability rights activist who helped secure legislation protecting the rights of disabled people, has died at age 75.
Susan Ragan/AP
Special Education Some ADHD Medications Are in Short Supply. Schools Are Feeling the Fallout
A nationwide shortage of Adderall or its generic version has families and school nurses scrambling.
Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
Illustration of 3 adderall pills
DigitalVision Vectors
Special Education Universal Screening for Dyslexia Isn't Enough
A growing number of states are requiring schools to screen students for dyslexia, but advocates say that's just the first step.
Elizabeth Heubeck
7 min read
Scrambled letter tiles on a blue background
iStock/Getty
Special Education Letter to the Editor Teach Both General and Special Education With a Purpose
"Education is about creating an environment where everyone can learn and grow," says this letter to the editor.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Load More ▼