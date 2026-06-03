How to Overhaul High School Math Pathways (and Why You Should)
Opinion
Mathematics Opinion

How to Overhaul High School Math Pathways (and Why You Should)

3 lessons from revamping my state’s graduation requirements
By Angélica Infante-Green — June 03, 2026 5 min read
Vision, goal conquering, on the path to accomplishment, with xxx flags and Doodle math. Algebra and geometry school equation and graphs, hand drawn physics science formulas in the background
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock/Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Angélica Infante-Green
Angélica Infante-Green is Rhode Island’s commissioner of elementary and secondary education and a member of the National Assessment Governing Board, which sets policy for the nation’s report card.

I love a good road trip, particularly now that things have thawed here in New England. In addition to picking a playlist or downloading an audiobook, I set my GPS to be sure I’m taking the best route.

This is not so different from what high school students need as they chart a course to graduation; they should have a goal or end point and reliable pathways for getting there.

The reality is, though, our K-12 schools need support in mapping that out. Almost 72% of recent graduates report feeling moderately, slightly, or not at all prepared for postsecondary life, according to a 2025 national survey.

Beginning in 2019, Rhode Island, where I am commissioner of elementary and secondary education, has been working to address the problem, which became glaringly obvious to us in recent years as we set out to redesign students’ high school experiences.

Through an extensive audit of the educational opportunities available to high schoolers in our state, we learned 80% of students wanted to attend college after graduation, but only 52% were taking and passing the courses required for general eligibility at public colleges and universities in Rhode Island.

Math was among the areas where students fell short, which shouldn’t come as a surprise: The most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress shows less than a quarter of 12th graders across the country are performing at the “proficient” level.

To better understand what was holding Rhode Island students back, we sought help from researchers at the Annenberg Institute at Brown University. The team found high school students were navigating hundreds of math course-taking patterns, meaning there was no consensus approach in math education from school to school. It was a case of practically anything goes. While the state required four years of math in high school, it didn’t define those credits. A financial literacy algebra course counted as a math course in some schools, but it was largely teaching financial literacy, not algebra. I’m all for teaching financial literacy—math is at its core—but it’s not teaching math concepts the way an algebra class does.

Worse, the analysis showed a third of our courses weren’t aligned to high school math standards but tied to middle school math standards. Our state education department has since offered guidance on what’s acceptable for high school math credit.

We leveraged the findings to create more coherent and rigorous math pathways. The new requirements specify that high school students need to take four math credits, which must include Algebra I, geometry, Algebra II, and another allowable math class (like probability and statistics or data science).

Looking back, we identified a few key choices that set us on the right path. We urge other state leaders to consider the following when attempting to improve pathways to success after high school.

Learn from other places

When we set out to make these changes, we examined diploma policies in other states. In particular, we looked at places that required all students to complete college- and career-ready coursework in math and English/language arts—places like the District of Columbia, Georgia, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Virginia. At the time, these states were among those identified as leading the way in K-16 alignment. Today, there continues to be significant variation in graduation requirements across the country, including the number of math courses required and content of the classes.

As a state education leader, it’s rewarding when the policies my team and I develop help other leaders as they carry out critical work. This happened recently with the Rhode Island education department’s success reducing chronic absenteeism. But, similarly, I want to learn from others excelling in areas where our state has lagged. In the case of high school pathways, for example, we adapted a Georgia policy requiring that all high school math credits be selected from a vetted list of state-approved courses that was jointly developed with college-admissions officers, in our case, from the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College.

Capture student voice and support adult change

Previous efforts to reimagine high school in our state didn’t tap the power of student voice but instead were driven by assessment results. Those matter but can’t alone drive policy. Our state has worked hard to capture student voice through surveys and formal conversations with kids and to carry that focus into our implementation efforts. Our young people have told us loud and clear they want to graduate from high school completing the coursework that will support them in graduating college- and career-ready.

To support educators and administrators, our education department has hosted the “Let’s Get Ready” Community of Practice. These sessions support our educators on the new math guidance and highlight the connection between our math requirements, college-admissions tests, and student outcomes. We’ve also held sessions exploring strategies for ensuring all students complete the courses required to have an open door to enrollment in postsecondary education.

Be flexible to a point

We got some pushback from educators and school and district leaders on whether Algebra II is the right requirement for all students, but the reality is that it maps to what colleges in our state and region expect. As long as the majority of our students want to go to college, we will do everything in our power to help prepare them.

But compromise and collaboration have been important, too. Throughout this process, our goal was never to “be right” but to get it right for Rhode Island students. That means listening to feedback and changing plans when necessary. For example, we allowed for a longer runway for implementation than I had hoped for. The new requirements are in place for our current high school freshmen and sophomores and all students coming up behind them.


Early implementation of Rhode Island’s readiness-based math requirements is showing promising momentum, with districts expanding student participation in Algebra 1-Geometry-Algebra 2 sequences and advanced coursework while simultaneously building targeted supports for all learners to succeed in these courses.

We are keeping an open mind about how our policies might evolve and are looking at what leads up to high school coursetaking. We’re now examining middle school math pathways, including who has access to Algebra I in middle school and how those placement decisions are made. We also plan to audit and evaluate coursetaking patterns in English/language arts and science.

It’s been six years since we started our work to meaningfully improve our students’ high school experience. For other education leaders considering something similar, it’s important to know this requires leaders to be relentless believers in what students are capable of and what they should have access to. This belief must be visible in the expectations we set, the supports we design, and the opportunities we provide.

Events

Thu., June 04, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Hidden Costs of Special Ed Vacancies: Solutions for Your District
When provider vacancies hit, students feel it first. Hear what district leaders are doing to keep IEP-related services on track.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
Tue., June 09, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar Creative Approaches to K-12 Budget Realities
What are districts prioritizing in 2026? New survey data reveals emerging K-12 budgeting trends.
Register
Thu., June 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Coursework to Careers: Expanding Work-Based Learning and Industry Credentials in CTE
Expand work-based learning and industry credentials in CTE to connect classroom learning with real careers and prepare students for future success.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Mathematics Opinion Why There’s Still No ‘Science of Reading’ Equivalent for Math Instruction
A leading curriculum designer lays out the biggest problem in math instruction today.
Rick Hess
10 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Mathematics Video The Algebra Hurdle: One School's Strategy to Help Students Clear It
An EdWeek video describes an Indiana school's use of tutoring and courses with different levels of rigor to help students.
Kaylee Domzalski & Yi-Jo Shen
1 min read
Mathematics Supporting Struggling Math Students Means Building Their Number Sense—and Confidence
Two models schools use to help students learn new material—and shore up gaps at the same time.
Sarah Schwartz
4 min read
ESOL teacher Anna Kyle assisting tenth grader Welhore Wendela Noah in algebra one class at Annandale High School on April 08, 2026 in Annandale, Virginia. Various approaches include group work, community building, and academic literacy. Materials are created collaboratively, including digital activities (e.g. Kahoot) with writing and speaking assessments. The team tracks progress using standards-based grading and a running spreadsheet. Teachers emphasize vocabulary skills, interactive notebooks, and scaffolds to support language learners. The success of multilingual learners is monitored through test data and reassessments, ensuring students understand their mastery of standards.
English for Speakers of Other Languages teacher Anna Kyle assists 10th grader Welhore Wendela Noah in algebra at Annandale High School on April 8, 2026 in Annandale, Va. More schools are devising ways to help students who struggle in math catch up without taking them out of grade-level classes.
Marvin Joseph for Education Week
Mathematics Reports Student Achievement in Math: 5 Trends in K-12 Education
Based on a 2026 survey, this report highlights challenges that students have in math as they move from early grades to secondary schools.